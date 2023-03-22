Why has Soccer AM been cancelled? Exploring Sky Sports’ decision to end iconic show that ran for nearly 30 years

Sky Sports' Soccer AM is set to be axed at the end of the season, bringing an end to the show's nearly 30-year run.

The Sun reports that Sky bosses have decided to call it time on the cult football show with just ten episodes left. The Saturday morning program that airs on Sky Sports and Sky Showcase has been synonymous with English football for many years. Staff working on the show have been told they will be made redundant in May.

A source told the aforementioned source:

"It was a complete bombshell. Morale is at an all-time low, they are raging. It's going to be an interesting watch over the next few weeks."

Soccer AM has been a massive hit with football fans since debuting in 1995. It features laddish humor involving segments such as the Crossbar Challenge and the Volley Challenge.

The 90-minute comedy talk show would invite football fans from one specific English team each week. Guests such as current and former players and managers also feature.

The show was previously presented by Helen Chamberlain and Tim Lovejoy. It is now presented by John Fendley and former Hull City midfielder Jimmy Bullard. The latter duo are said to be fuming with the decision to cut the show.

Sky spokesperson on the decision to end Soccer AM

Fendley (left) and Bullard (right) are disappointed with the decision / SKY

Sky's decision to axe the show will also likely not go down with fans. It has been a staple in English fans' Saturday football watch regime. Nevertheless, a Sky spokesperson was quoted as saying

“Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers."

They added:

"We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

The 10.30am Saturday morning slot will now be taken up by Saturday Social. This previously aired before Soccer AM at 9.30am.

Poll : 0 votes