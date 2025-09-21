"Why is he starting?", "This is ridiculous" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star's inclusion in XI for clash against Getafe

Barcelona fans were left unhappy with the inclusion of Ferran Torres in the starting XI to face Getafe in LaLiga on September 21. This match marks Torres's first start this season. Hansi Flick's starting Barcelona XI to face Getafe is a mix of regular starters and some exceptions. Joan Garcia starts at the goal. The backline includes Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, and Gerard Martin. The Garcia-Christensen centre-back is seen for the first time this season. The midfield includes usual starters, such as Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, while Dani Olmo made it to the list over Fermin Lopez. The attack features Robert Lewandowski as the striker, with Raphinha on the right and Ferran Torres on the left. Fans took to X to criticize Ferran Torres starting on the left, as it is usually Raphinha's position on the pitch. The Spaniard performed best as a centre-forward last season, especially as Lewandowski's substitute. Culers raised questions about this unexpected change in the attack. One user wrote: &quot;Why is Ferran a winger today?? Actually why is he starting?😭&quot;Heis Alpha𓃵 @HeissAlphaLINK@ReshadFCB Why is Ferran a winger today?? Actually why is he starting?😭Many other Culers agreed with the sentiment and shared similar thoughts about the change in position: 8 @pedrii8iLINKferran and lewa starting? yeah put the 0-2 in the bag#TerStegenOut @joangarciastoyLINK“Ferran” as lw gg we dropping points againᴀᴍʙᴅɪ @aambdiiLINK@FCBarcelona Ferran and Lewa at the same time?? It doesn't smell good all thisSome fans also opined that Marcus Rashford should have started the game, especially after his exceptional performance against Newcastle United. 🇺🇸 @FlickhatesxaviLINKFerran on the wing after rashford deserves to start (Newcastle brace) This is ridiculousSpigg ®️ @Spigg1115LINK@FCBarcelona Ferran… anyway. let’s go.sbu @Sbu_gengeeLINK@FCBarcelona It's a surprise that no cubarsi , no rashford, and Ferran starting as well as Christensen. Hope it'll all go well.Barcelona coach Hansi Flick shares thoughts on Marcus Rashford ahead of LaLiga clash vs Getafe Rashford - Source: GettyIn the pre-match press conference, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick opened up about Marcus Rashford and how he has gained his confidence since moving to Barcelona. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):&quot;For me, I’ve said it on several occasions. He’s gained confidence with these two goals, and our way of playing is at a high intensity, which is what I expect from him as well. When you join a new club, you have to adapt to a new philosophy, but I think he’s in a good moment. I firmly believe in his quality, but you always have to work hard and keep learning. I’m going to keep pushing him and supporting him.&quot;Flick also shared updates about two crucial players, Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde, who are out due to injuries. &quot;Of course, we’re working on it. As I said before, we have to take it day by day with Lamine. With Balde, his case is better, and we hope to see him again soon. Lamine needs more time,&quot; he said.Marcus Rashford scored a brace against Newcastle United in Barcelona's opening UEFA Champions League game this week. Although he did not start vs Getafe, Flick is expected to bring him off the bench. With Lamine Yamal unavailable due to injury, Rashford could get more playtime.