"Why is he not trusting him", "Will never understand Pep" - Fans unhappy with Manchester City star's exclusion from XI for Brugge clash

Manchester City fans have taken to social media to share their displeasure with Pep Guardiola's decision to exclude Savinho from their starting lineup against Club Brugge. Both sides are set to face off in their UEFA Champions League group-stage clash today (January 29).

It is a game that will see City crash out of the competition if they lose, raising a bit of concern among the fanbase that Guardiola has left Savinho on the bench. It is worth noting that the 20-year-old has been used regularly this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in 28 games across all competitions.

Savinho has also been a regular in the Champions League, showing up in the starting lineup five times out of seven. However, he has been left on the bench once more, and this could be due to his poor performance against Paris Saint-Germain in their previous continental outing.

In that match, which Manchester City lost 4-2, Savinho struggled in the 45 minutes he spent on the pitch. He couldn't make a successful dribble, while losing all four duels he faced and getting just one shot on target. Guardiola substituted him at half-time.

Manchester City fans were expecting to see the winger back in the starting lineup to redeem himself against Club Brugge. They have shared their surprise at his exclusion.

"Oh my cringe not the same midfield again and why tf is he not trusting Savinho coz of that one bad game," a fan said unhappily.

"I WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND PEP… Left SAVINHO out against Chelsea for club Brugge & left him out Today," another fan complained.

"Savio should have started Bernardo will be useless in this game," a third was upset.

"Savinho receiving punishment for that horror vs PSG🤦🏽‍♂️Pep is shameless," another fan added.

"Why did Savinho downgrade to the bench ? He was in great form," one user asked.

"I'm not convinced the Foden and Silva wing pairing is the way to go, it's never quite clicked. Savinho starting on the right could be a more effective option." a fan analyzed.

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City players to attack from kick-off against Club Brugge

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to attack with intent and gusto from the first whistle against Club Brugge. The Cityzens know that they need a win to stay in the competition, with any other result leading to their exit.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, Guardiola said (via The Guardian):

“We’d like to score goals in the first 20 minutes – a lot. But I think it’s not going to happen. The approach is now to read the game you have to play, for them [players] to do. Completely relaxed, not emotional, it’s to understand the game... It’s simple, the question is simple. If we don’t win, we’ll be out. If we win, we’ll go through.”

If Manchester City are knocked out of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, it will a first in Pep Guardiola's managerial career. It will also be a first for the Cityzens in over a decade, as they have gotten through every group stage since the 2012-13 season.

