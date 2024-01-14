"Why should we not try it again?" - Pep Guardiola sends Premier League title message to Arsenal and Liverpool after Newcastle win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a defiant message over this season's Premier League title race against Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Cityzens secured an emphatic 3-2 comeback victory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, January 13. Kevin De Bruyne took center stage as he made his return to action after recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up on the first day of the season.

The Belgian midfielder came on in the 69th minute when the Magpies were 2-1 up. He found the equaliser just five minutes later before assisting Oscar Bobb's match-winner in stoppage time.

After the win, in his post-match press conference, Guardiola said of the title race this term (via Football.London):

"The way we behaved against Huddersfield - Huddersfield - the team is alive. Why should we not try it again? We won three times in a row, five in the last six, so why not?"

He added:

"It's really important because Liverpool are flying over the last month and we have to go to Anfield so it's better to be close to them. This is what I want, waiting on Manu [Akanji], John [Stones] and Erling [Haaland] to come back as soon as possible when the Champions League is coming and FA Cup is here to use everyone."

Arsenal were leading the league until the end of December. But they slipped down to fourth after back-to-back defeats in their London derbies against West Ham United and Fulham. Liverpool are currently first in the standings, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

"Watch momentum kick in now" - Rio Ferdinand says Arsenal and Liverpool will be 'looking over their shoulders' after De Bruyne's return

Rio Ferdinand insists this season's title challengers like Arsenal and Liverpool will be wary of De Bruyne's return to action. The Manchester United legend believes the Cityzens will gain momentum now that their marquee midfielder is back from injury, posing a great threat to their challengers.

Ferdinand said on TNT Sports (as quoted by The Mirror):

"I’ll tell you one thing, that man there (De Bruyne), you’re back, you are back. You are the jewel in the crown, you’re back."

He added:

"Watch momentum kick in now and these guys know what to do. These guys know when to put the pedal to the floor and it looks like now everybody is going to be looking over their shoulders and looking around and saying, they are coming."

The former Manchester United center-back concluded:

"They know how to get the job done, they have the experience, the depth, the class, the quality and the firepower. Formidable."

Arsenal will next face Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Saturday, January 20, while Liverpool are set to play Bournemouth away the following day.

Manchester City will not be seen in the Premier League until the end of the month against Burnley. Guardiola's side will play out the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tottenham Hotspur on January 26.