“Why you trying to fight me” - Ex-Chelsea stars John Terry and Diego Costa engage in hilarious Instagram banter over viral reel 

Former Chelsea teammates John Terry and Diego Costa have engaged in an amusing interaction on Instagram over a reel about the Spanish striker's antics.

Costa joined the Blues from Atletico Madrid back in 2014 for a reported £57 million transfer fee. He spent four years at Stamford Bridge alongside club legend Terry, winning two Premier League titles and the Carabao Cup together.

The pair have appeared in 72 games together for the west Londoners, combining to score twice. Although they shared a successful tenure at Chelsea, Terry and Costa previously crossed paths as opponents in the Champions League during the 2013-14 season.

Atletico Madrid and Chelsea locked horns in the semi-finals in Europe that season. The first leg in Spain ended in a goalless draw while the second leg at Stamford Bridge saw Atletico secure a 3-1 victory, with Costa getting on the scoresheet.

Now, as friends who once shared the pitch, Costa and Terry have been seen taking part in playful banter on social media. An Instagram account, footydome, posted a reel showing Costa's altercations with defenders, including Terry, over the years.

Terry commented on the post:

"@diego.costa 🤣🤣🤣 Why you trying to fight me… 🤣💙"

To which, Costa replied:

"@johnterry.26 sorry capi I thought you had said something me 🤣🤣🤣"

Diego Costa and John Terry engage in friendly banter (via @FootyDome on Instagram)

The Blues will next face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (January 25).

When John Terry revealed Chelsea icon who got him to stop drinking

John Terry once revealed that iconic former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho got him to stop drinking back in his playing days.

Speaking in an interview with Optus Sport in 2023, Terry opened up about his life at Stamford Bridge under former managers Rafael Benitez and Mourinho.

He recalled the changes Mourinho brought about after he arrived in west London for his second stint in 2013. Terry said:

“Before he (Mourinho) came back, Rafa was in charge. I think it is publicly out there that we didn’t see eye to eye, I wasn’t in the team which was a new experience."

"Jose took over and I remember being in Portugal with my wife and kids at dinner, and he phoned me and said, ‘listen, the football club don’t want you there, Rafa has told the club you’re not good enough, too old, your legs are gone, you can’t play any longer."

"‘He said from day one I told them, you’re my captain and you’re going to be playing week in week out. I want you to come back really fit, really strong, do what you’ve done for me before and you’ll play every week."

“I was sitting there, having a glass of wine, on my chocolate desert, I said to my wife ‘that’s it, I’m not drinking the wine, not having the desert.’"

John Terry enjoyed an extremely successful career at Chelsea, establishing himself as one of the best center-backs to play in the Premier League. He has won five Premier Leagues, five FA Cups, and the Champions League, among other trophies with the club.

