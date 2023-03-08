Why was UEFA Champions League game between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund delayed? New report reveals information

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash between Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge was delayed by 10 minutes.

The main reason behind the delay was Dortmund's team bus failing to cut a corner at Harrow Road. This resulted in the German club's team bus arriving late at Stamford Bridge.

While Dortmund players started warming up 15 minutes before the originally scheduled kickoff, UEFA decided to postpone the start of the game by 10 minutes.

Chelsea lost the first leg at Signal Iduna Park by a scoreline of 1-0. Karim Adeyemi was the scorer of the match's only goal.

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek made defiant claim ahead of Borussia Dortmund showdown

A win is a must for Chelsea if they are to proceed to the next round of the Champions League.

While it's not an easy task against a quality opponent like Borussia Dortmund, Ruben Loftus-Cheek sounded confident as he spoke ahead of the match (via the Blues' official website):

"You change from the Premier League to the Champions League and it’s a complete shift in your mind. It might be a mental thing. Sometimes, us players playing for Chelsea, when the pressure’s on in these big, big games in the Champions League, we always seem to rise to it. Anything can happen in the Champions League. We definitely think we can win on Tuesday. We have a big game coming up and we expect from ourselves to rise to that."

The Blues enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 win against Leeds United in the Premier League. Loftus-Cheek is hopeful that the team can use the momentum to turn their troubled season around. He said:

"We got the win against Leeds, we could win against Dortmund and then just keep winning. We have the quality of players and the manager to do that."

The UEFA Champions League is the only trophy that Graham Potter's side has a chance of winning this season.

