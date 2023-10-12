"Why would you not want to give him a slap?" - Legendary boxer Ricky Hatton makes hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo claim 

Legendary boxer Ricky Hatton, known as the "Hitman," recently expressed his desire for an unconventional opponent in the boxing ring — Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite facing some of the most formidable opponents during his storied career, Hatton has set his sights on a unique adversary.

During a recent interview with Mighty Tips, Hatton, a Manchester City fan, unveiled his dream opponent, and it's none other than the former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

With a hint of humor, Hatton explained his choice, saying:

"Cristiano Ronaldo…United fans love him, he’s good looking so why would you not want to give him a slap? I’d have to catch him first, but he was certainly some player, wasn’t he?"

Hatton's boxing career, which featured memorable bouts against Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and Kostya Tszyu, boasts an impressive 45-3 record before he retired in 2012. At 44, Hatton made a brief comeback for an exhibition match against Marco Antonio Barrera in 2022, reaffirming his passion for the sport.

However, Hatton's dream opponent list doesn't end with Ronaldo. He also revealed his admiration for boxing legend Roberto Duran, whom he considers his favorite of all time. Hatton mused about the possibility of stepping into the ring with Duran and experiencing the challenge he posed.

Meanwhile, the former Manchester United legend is currently plying his trade at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Ronaldo has netted 25 goals with eight assists to his name in 30 appearances for Al Nassr across different tournaments in Asia.

Eden Hazard could have been the world's best with Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality, says Ex-Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole

Eden Hazard's unexpected retirement at 32 has sparked discussions about what might have been. Joe Cole, a former footballer turned pundit, believes that Hazard had the potential to be the world's best player if he had the same dedication as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cole lamented via ESPN:

"That little spell where Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or – that should have been Eden Hazard. He couldn't have lived a life like Cristiano Ronaldo. You know, ice baths at 1 a.m. and all that…that's not him. If he had, he probably would have won every personal award on there. But Eden did things his way."

While injuries undoubtedly played a role, Hazard's work ethic, or lack thereof, has been criticized by former teammates, including Toni Kroos and Mikel Obi. Hazard ended his professional career with 167 goals and 157 assists in 623 games with different clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, and LOSC Lille.