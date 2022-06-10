“Widely expected to join Pep Guardiola’s side” – Journalist claims Liverpool target to strengthen midfield could be heading to Manchester City

Journalist Miguel Delaney has revealed that Leeds United midfielder and Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips is "expected" to join Manchester City.

The Reds have been linked with Phillips as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer. Jurgen Klopp's side were previously targeting AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. However, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed yesterday (June 9) that Tchouameni is set to sign for Real Madrid.

Phillips, who is currently with Gareth Southgate's England squad, has also been linked with Manchester City this summer. Spanish publication Marca reported last month that City were looking to sign the 26-year-old to bolster their midfield with Fernandinho departing the club.

The Independent journalist Delaney has now provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester City are closer to signing Phillips than Liverpool. He added that the Cityzens are willing to let go of numerous players, which could open up a spot in their squad for the midfielder.

Delaney wrote in the "Reading the Game" newsletter (via HITC):

“City have again made a number of recent league winners available for transfer, just as they did last summer. They include Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese now the subject of interest from Barcelona. Kalvin Phillips is now widely expected to join Pep Guardiola’s side.”

It's worth noting that City have already made two signings this summer. They have brought in Julian Alvarez from River Plate and Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool also seem to be ready to let go of a few players. According to the BBC, Takumi Minamino is set to exit the club this summer. Sadio Mane has also been tipped to make a move away from Anfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a surprise transfer to Manchester United as well (via The Sun).

They have signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and are working on a deal to sign SL Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool and Manchester City target Kalvin Phillips has impressed during his spell at Leeds United

Phillips was a Leeds United academy graduate and made the transition from their U21 side to the first-team back in 2015. He came into the limelight during Marcelo Bielsa's reign at Elland Road as the club looked to get back into the Premier League.

The Englishman made 131 appearances across all competitions under Bielsa and helped Leeds make it into the English top-flight. Phillips also played a key role as the Peacocks finished ninth in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

However, injuries plagued the Liverpool and Manchester City target in the 2021-22 campaign, limiting him to just 23 appearances across competitions.

Phillips has also won 15 caps for England and was vital during their run to the final of UEFA Euro 2020 last summer.

