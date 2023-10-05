"Will be able to get at them" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for PL fixture between Brighton and Liverpool

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has predicted Liverpool to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Sunday, October 8.

The Reds have made a strong start to the Premier League campaign. They are currently fourth in the standings with 16 points from seven games, two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. were harshly undone 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, losing their first game of the season. They will be aiming to bounce back against an impressive Brighton side that are sixth in the league with 15 points.

The Seagulls defeated Liverpool last season 3-0 in this same fixture. However, they have never defeated the Reds in consecutive league games, with this their 29th meeting in history.

Providing his prediction for the blockbuster clash, Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Brighton shipped six goals last week and I think Liverpool will be able to get at them down the flanks. Mohamed Salah looks in particularly good form at the moment - but if the Reds don't win this game then I suppose they will want a replay, won't they?"

"I like Reds boss Jurgen Klopp but, if that happened, it would turn football into a total farce. Everyone would want every game replayed over any contentious decision that has gone against them, which is absolutely ridiculous."

He added:

"Of course they were unlucky against Tottenham and that was a horrendous decision to disallow Luis Diaz's goal, but Liverpool have to take a bit of responsibility themselves over the red cards for Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota - I really cannot understand why they appealed against Jones' sending-off."

"The Seagulls played in Marseille on Thursday and we are still waiting to really see how European football will affect them this season. Yes, they beat Bournemouth a few days after playing AEK Athens last month, but this is a much tougher task for them."

Sutton referenced the scorelines from the previous meetings of both sides but added that he expects Alexis Mac Allister to star against his old side:

"Brighton beat Liverpool twice at the Amex Stadium last season - 3-0 in the league and 2-1 in the FA Cup - but this is a different Liverpool side, especially in midfield. I can see Alexis Mac Allister shining on his old patch, and taking home the points."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-3

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny confirms Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher's knee injury

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny confirmed Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has suffered a nasty knee injury in training and is set to be sidelined for a few weeks.

Kelleher will require 12 stitches to his knee following a training ground collision. Stephen Kenny said (via ECHO):

"Caoimhin has got 12 stitches in a knee joint. Sometimes with stitches, if it's a calf or a thigh or a facial injury you can get on with it, but you can't if it's on the joint. It just reopens all the time. It's just unfortunate for him. He's played in the Europa League and would have played three weeks in a row if he played tonight."

The 24-year-old has been replaced by Alisson Becker in the starting XI to face Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 5. This will be a massive blow for the Irish shot-stopper as he was expected to start, having made two appearances for the Reds this season.