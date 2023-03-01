Will Achraf Hakimi be available for PSG selection amid investigation over rape allegation? Report explains situation

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) full-back Achraf Hakimi will be available for selection for their Ligue 1 game against Nantes despite a looming investigation over rape allegations, according to ESPN.

A 23-year-old woman had informed French police that the star full-back had raped her. Despite the confession, the woman has reportedly decided against pressing charges. However, French prosecutors have still decided to open an investigation into the matter.

As per the aforementioned source, Achraf Hakimi has denied the allegations of rape against him and is willing to cooperate with the authorities regarding the same. PSG are seemingly backing their star full-back and he will, therefore, be available for selection when the Parisian giants take on Nantes on Saturday (March 4).

At the time of writing, the Moroccan international is yet to be charged by the French authorities and will continue to be a part of the PSG squad.

PSGnews @NewsOfPSG PSG say there is no reason for Achraf Hakimi to miss training this Wednesday and the game against Nantes on Saturday despite the context around his case.



(Le Parisien) PSG say there is no reason for Achraf Hakimi to miss training this Wednesday and the game against Nantes on Saturday despite the context around his case.(Le Parisien) 🚨PSG say there is no reason for Achraf Hakimi to miss training this Wednesday and the game against Nantes on Saturday despite the context around his case.(Le Parisien)

It is, however, worth pointing out that Hakimi has not featured in the last two Ligue 1 games due to a hamstring injury. The former Inter Milan right-wing back could be in line to make a comeback against Nantes ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

Christophe Galtier's side will travel to Germany 1-0 down on aggregate after their defeat at the Parc des Princes earlier in February.

The full-back attended the FIFA Best award ceremony where he was named in the 2022 FIFPRO World XI. The World XI included two other PSG players in Kylian Mbappe and The Best FIFA Men's Player, Lionel Messi.

How has Achraf Hakimi performed for PSG this season?

Achraf Hakimi has been one of PSG's most important players during the 2022-23 season. The Moroccan star has featured in almost every game for the Parisian giants this season, excluding injuries and suspensions.

As things stand, the former Inter Milan full-back has made 31 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants. He has gone on to contribute four goals and five assists along the way. All four of the right-back's goals have come in the league.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Achraf Hakimi’s lawyer on the rape investigation: “The accusations are false. He is calm and is at the disposal of justice.”



PSG is united behind their player, who’s denied the accusations. The Moroccan defender is expected in training on Wednesday afternoon. [ | Achraf Hakimi’s lawyer on the rape investigation: “The accusations are false. He is calm and is at the disposal of justice.”PSG is united behind their player, who’s denied the accusations. The Moroccan defender is expected in training on Wednesday afternoon. [ @le_Parisien 🚨| Achraf Hakimi’s lawyer on the rape investigation: “The accusations are false. He is calm and is at the disposal of justice.” PSG is united behind their player, who’s denied the accusations. The Moroccan defender is expected in training on Wednesday afternoon. [@le_Parisien] https://t.co/J8ICMZ6JBL

Achraf Hakimi joined the Parisian outfit from Inter Milan in the 2021 summer transfer window for a fee of around €68 million. The defender went on to lift Ligue 1 in his first season in France and is on course to win the title yet again.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the top of the league standings, having accumulated 60 points from 25 games.

Poll : 0 votes