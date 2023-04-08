Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is optimistic about winger Alejandro Garnacho featuring again before the end of the season.

Garnacho picked up an injury during the Red Devils' goalless draw against Southampton at home in the Premier League on March 12. He also missed the international break with Argentina.

Speaking ahead of Manchester United's home game against Everton on Saturday (April 8), Ten Hag provided an update on Garnacho's injury, saying (via manutd.com):

“We have something in our heads, but I don't want - he will definitely be back before the end of the season. I think he will be in the final stages, but I don't want to bring so much pressure on the medical and Garnacho to set a date when to be back.”

After his injury, Garnacho also posted a message on his Instagram page, writing:

“It is difficult to put into words how I'm feeling right now. Unfortunately, I will not be able to help my team and team-mates in the upcoming games, in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United."

He added:

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team-mates of the Argentina national team, in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family. This is part of football and our profession. However, I am already focused in my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!”

Garnacho, 18, made his senior debut for Manchester United in the 2021-22 season. He has since made 31 senior appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Manchester United host Sean Dyche's Everton on Saturday

Manchester United's form has majorly dipped since winning the Carabao Cup back in February, especially in the Premier League.

Prior to their 1-0 win over Brentford last week, the Red Devils were winless in three league games and hadn't scored a single goal. While they weren't at their best against Brentford either, the win should give Ten Hag's side a big boost ahead of facing Everton.

The Toffees come into the game on the back of a four-game unbeaten run, including draws against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in their previous two games. Everton are currently only above the relegation zone on goal difference and will be desperate for a win when they face Erik ten Hag's side.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are fourth and can consolidate their top-four position if they can secure all three points.

Poll : 0 votes