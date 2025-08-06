Will Alexander Isak be allowed to leave Newcastle following Sesko setback? Journalist provides update on striker targeted by Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Alexander Isak following a major transfer twist involving RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Newcastle United were said to be interested in Sesko as a potential replacement for Isak.
As per the latest report from The Athletic, the Slovenian international favors a move to Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are closing in on a deal to sign him. The report claimed United made a proposal worth €75 million plus €10 million in add-ons.
Manchester United’s reported latest move and Sesko’s decision appear to have a significant implication for Alexander Isak’s immediate future at the Tyneside club. According to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, Newcastle had to chase the Sesko deal despite being aware that the striker was leaning towards a move to Old Trafford.
However, Hope also noted that the Magpies received some encouragement earlier this week that they had a shot at landing Sesko until United’s latest offer arrived. Clarifying Newcastle’s stance on Isak, Hope stated:
“It will be back to other targets now… & impact on Isak is clear. He can’t go, as it stands.”
The Premier League champions have been closely monitoring Isak this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season. Meanwhile, Newcastle, bracing up for a possible departure of the Swede, launched a concrete move for Sesko.
They reportedly tabled an initial bid worth €75 million plus €5 million in add-ons, but it was rejected by Leipzig. The Magpies reportedly returned with an improved bid of at least €80 million, as per The Athletic, but the Bundesliga side once again turned it down.
Undeterred by the rejections, Newcastle reportedly proposed another bid of €82.5 million plus €2.5 million on Tuesday, August 5, and it was accepted by Leipzig. Manchester United have since entered the race for Sesko.
Liverpool reportedly had a bid of £110 million (€126.26m) for Alexander Isak rejected by Newcastle (via BBC) earlier this month, and do not intend to submit a second offer for the striker in this transfer window.
Liverpool yet to agree deal with Saudi club for Darwin Nunez – Reports
According to This is Anfield, Liverpool are yet to reach an agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal over a permanent transfer for Darwin Nunez. Recent rumors had claimed that Al-Hilal had struck a verbal agreement with the Reds over a deal for the Uruguayan striker (via Mirror).
Nunez has been linked with an exit from Anfield, with the Reds' interest in signing a new striker. It has been reported that Liverpool are aware of interest from both Al-Hilal and AC Milan for Nunez and will consider offers for the 26-year-old following the signing of Hugo Ekitike.
The report was corroborated by Liverpool Echo, which stated that there is currently no deal with Al-Hilal. Nunez was in action for the Reds in their 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Monday, July 4. Given the current situation, he is expected to be involved for Liverpool in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday, August 10.