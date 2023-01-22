"Will ask the club to terminate this adventure" - Reliable journalist makes bold claim on Antonio Conte's Tottenham future

According to esteemed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte will ask the club to terminate his contract at the end of the season. Conte's contract with Spurs will expire at the end of the season. The former Chelsea and Juventus boss was handed a renewal deal by the club's hierarchy, which he rejected.

Conte, however, is fully focused on Tottenham at this point in time. Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League with 33 points on the board from 20 points. The Italian is not in a good headspace, according to Di Marzio, after losing three of his very close friends.

Gian Piero Ventrone, Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic have all passed away in recent times. Antonio Conte recently said:

"Sometimes we place so much importance on work and put aside our families, the need to be with them. Then things like this happen and they make you think."

Di Marzio further claimed that Conte might look to leave Tottenham at the end of the season and look to make a return to Italy to stay closer to his family. Here's what he wrote on his blog (via gianlucadimarzio.com):

"So, our feeling is that Antonio Conte, at the end of the current season, will ask the club to terminate this adventure and, maybe, come back to Italy, to stay closer to his family, with new opportunities. But, as things stand, what Conte asked Spurs is now to put his future in stand by, after their contract proposal: there are no negotiations ongoing and he hasn't asked yet to leave and he's fully focused on Tottenham."

What is Antonio Conte's record as Tottenham's manager?

Conte - Premier League

Conte took charge of Spurs in November 2021. Since then, Spurs have played 64 games under the Italian. The north London-based side have won 35 of those games, have drawn 10 and have lost 19 games.

Spurs are yet to win a trophy under Conte's tutelage, a statistic which might come as a surprise to Conte's success at clubs like Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

