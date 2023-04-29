Barcelona fans lavished praise on Brazilian winger Raphinha for his stellar display in the 4-0 La Liga win against Real Betis on Saturday (April 29) at the Camp Nou. Raphinha scored his team's third goal on the night.

Andreas Christensen opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 14th minute. After Edgar Gonzalez was sent off, reducing Betis to ten men, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, 26, scored in quick succession. Guido Rodriguez scored an own goal in the 82nd minute to add insult to injury.

Raphinha put on a stellar display. In 73 minutes, the former Leeds United star scored one goal, provided an assist, and completed three crosses and two long balls.

He has now scored ten goals and provided 11 assists in 44 games across competitions during his first season with the Blaugrana. Fans raved about the winger's display, with one writing on Twitter:

"Raphinha will bench Vinicius Junior if he enters Madrid."

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, restored their 11 point lead atop La Liga with the win against Betis. They have 79 points from 32 games.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Raphinha's stellar performance in Barcelona's convincing La Liga home win against Real Betis:

Anabella❤💙 @AnabellaMarvy 10 goals 11 assist, all of you calling raphinha a flop deserves a special kind of suffering. 10 goals 11 assist, all of you calling raphinha a flop deserves a special kind of suffering. https://t.co/6nJRXKSxe0

Domagoj Kostanjšak @DKostanjsak Raphinha's parallel run is quickly becoming one of his and Barcelona's deadliest weapons.



Executed to perfection and simply unstoppable.



It's beautiful to watch. Raphinha's parallel run is quickly becoming one of his and Barcelona's deadliest weapons.Executed to perfection and simply unstoppable.It's beautiful to watch.

🇪🇸 @AbdeGOAT Raphinha 21G/A this season he is considered a flop according to Twitter experts 🤣 Raphinha 21G/A this season he is considered a flop according to Twitter experts 🤣😭 https://t.co/WCEbmaMKoe

HugoFCB🇪🇸🇺🇲 @MessiCenter Unpopular opinion: Raphinha has done more for barca this season than Dembele has done since his arrival Unpopular opinion: Raphinha has done more for barca this season than Dembele has done since his arrival https://t.co/Sv3XtdGwT4

𝚄𝙶𝙾𝙲𝙷𝚄𝙺𝚆𝚄⚡️ @UgoOsinobi Haters can say whatever they want but Raphinha’s contributions in key moments are the reason we’re 11 points clear at the top of La Liga. Haters can say whatever they want but Raphinha’s contributions in key moments are the reason we’re 11 points clear at the top of La Liga. 🇧🇷⚡️🔥 https://t.co/Gvq3DfYfQZ

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca Raphinha this season:



10 Goals

11 Assists



What a player! Raphinha this season:10 Goals11 AssistsWhat a player! 🚨 Raphinha this season:10 Goals11 AssistsWhat a player! ✨ https://t.co/wNizGIqkcy

Ãbdül🇬🇭 @IamAbdul___ Raphinha will bench Vinicius Junior if he enters Madrid. Raphinha will bench Vinicius Junior if he enters Madrid. https://t.co/5YTzwrRvbR

Raphinha reacts after Barcelona's win against Real Betis

Raphinha was in a jubilant mood following Barcelona's win against Real Betis. The Blaugrana were coming off a shock defeat against Rayo Vallecano, so a win was crucial for the team to get things back on track.

Raphinha was one of the most crucial players for the team against Betis. The Brazilian said (via Barca Universal):

“I’m always trying my best to improve and help the team. We knew we had to react after the game against Rayo.”

Raphinha added:

"We know what we needed. It’s this desire and determination. If we want to win the league, we have to continue at this level.”

Since his summer move, Raphinha hasn't always found it easy to get going at the Camp Nou. However, his numbers have been impressive this season. He will look to make the same sort of impact when the Blaugrana face Osasuna on Tuesday (May 2) in their next league outing.

