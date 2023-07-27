"Will be the biggest difference in the team from last year" - Pundit backs Manchester United new signing to be game changer

Louis Saha has backed goalkeeper Andre Onana to be a game changer at Manchester United next season. The Cameroonian was signed for £43.9 million from Inter Milan earlier this month. He has signed a five-year deal and will wear the No. 24 shirt .

Onana, 27, will replace David de Gea between the sticks after the Spanish goalkeeper was released as a free agent this month after a 12-year stay. The former Ajax custodian is known for his passing ability and composure in possession — things De Gea lacked.

Saha reckons Onana will be an important addition to the squad next season and will change the dynamics in the club's backline, telling BettingOdds.com:

"I think Onana will have a huge impact. He will be the biggest difference in the team from last year and will change the team in the same way Casemiro did last year. Onana will change games, thanks to his passing and the way he controls the game and put pressure 20-30 yards up the field because of his distribution.

"He’s very clever. He's more than just a goalkeeper. It’s like playing with 11 outfielders - he’s an extra man. He’s open to making mistakes, and he has to adapt to another country, but he’s proved that before going from Ajax to Inter Milan."

Onana has made his non-competitive debut for the Red Devils. He played the full 90 minutes as United lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly in Texas.

Pundit confident Manchester United can challenge for Premier League title

Last season was a step in the right direction for Manchester United. They secured a return to the UEFA Champions League by finishing third in the league and also won the EFL Cup, ending a six-year trophy drought.

They also reached the FA Cup final, losing to Manchester City. Louis Saha has backed the Red Devils to have a prominent say in the title race next season. The former Manchester United striker told the aforementioned source:

"Man United can absolutely challenge for the title. They didn’t start so strong last year, but once they figured out what the manager wants, they looked like one of the best teams in the league.

"If they can continue on that form, there’s no reason why they cant challenge City and Arsenal. They are having an excellent, smart transfer window and will continue to bring players in that will improve them."

Manchester United have signed Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans (short-term deal for pre-season). Meanwhile, Alex Telles, Anthony Elanga, Zidane Iqbal, David de Gea, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones have been shown the door.