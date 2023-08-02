"Will bring a lot of happiness to the Real Madrid fans" - Kaka backs Los Blancos star with 'great quality' to shine at the La Liga club

Real Madrid icon Ricardo Kaka has backed Jude Bellingham to shine at the club following his high-profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos splashed €103 million to sign him from the Black and Yellow this summer, making him the club's second-most expensive signing in history. Such a price tag carries with it added expectations.

Kaka would be well aware of it. He failed to live up to expectations in Madrid following his €67 million move from AC Milan in 2009 and left them four years later to return to I Rossoneri.

The Brazilian legend, who was one of the finest attacking midfielders of his time, believes Bellingham has the makings of a superstar. He visited his former club in Orland ahead of their friendly against Juventus later today (3 August) and said, via @MadridXtra on Twitter:

"I think Bellingham is a young player with great quality. I love him. He is a very modern player, physically strong. He is always in a very good position. He is a player who I think will bring a lot of happiness to the Real Madrid fans."

Bellingham, 20, is a complete midfielder who barely has any holes in his game. He has featured in all three of his team's pre-season games so far and is seen as a regular starter at the club from the get-go.

Ancelotti speaks on Real Madrid midfield duo's playing chances next season

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are regarded as legends at Real Madrid. The duo seemed set to leave as free agents this summer after the expiration of their respective contracts.

Los Merengues, however, succeeded in tying them down for another season. Both Kroos and Modric have been regular starters for the club throughout their stay in Spain's capital city.

However, the equation could change with the arrival of Jude Bellingham. Eduardo Camavinga will also be free to return to midfield next season after the arrival of left-back Fran Garcia.

Speaking about Kroos (33) and Modric (37), Ancelotti told the club's official website:

"Nothing changes in the games because they are still players with a degree of knowledge and experienced that is unmatched by anyone. They set the example in our squad. They have given us so much and will continue to do so this season.

"If the question is how many minutes they are going to play, I'm not sure. They will be important for us as they have been in previous years, bearing in mind the qualities they have."

The two have played 308 games alongside each other during their nine years together at Real Madrid, winning 20 trophies.