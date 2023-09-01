"Will be buzzing with that win against Newcastle" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Liverpool v Aston Villa

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed Liverpool to beat Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday (2 September).

The Reds come into this game on the back of a memorable 2-1 win against Newcastle United on 27 August. They were a goal down and a man down at half time but Darwin Nunez came off the bench in the 77th minute to score two late goals.

Berbatov believes Liverpool will be on a high after their win against the Toons and will carry that momentum into the game against the Villans. The Betfair ambassador wrote, via Metro:

"I think Liverpool will be buzzing with that win against Newcastle with 10 men because that was difficult to do at St James’ Park. The Nunez goals are moments that can turn your fortune for a team when you have your chance.

"The two goals are in the past so he has to concentrate on the next game and score again. I will go for Liverpool to win again against Villa. Prediction: 2-1."

Liverpool have not lost a game against Aston Villa in their last six meetings across competitions, winning five of those encounters. Last season, they won 3-1 at Villa Park but were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, played the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Hibernian on Thursday (31 August). They won the second leg 3-0 (8-0 on aggregate) and there could be a few tired legs in their squad for the game against Liverpool.

Liverpool and Aston Villa's start to the Premier League season so far

Liverpool started their season with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They took the lead through Luis Diaz before Axel Disasi equalized.

One can argue that they would have been the happier side with a point considering the Blues dominated the game. They have since won both their league games, beating Bournemouth 3-1 at home before the win against Newcastle United.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning run across competitions. They started their season with a 5-1 thumping at the hands of Newcastle but beat Everton 4-0 at home in their next encounter.

The Villans followed up that result with a 3-1 away win against Burnley. This will be the two teams' last match before the season pauses for the September international break.