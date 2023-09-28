"Will captain the team one day"; "Better than Pedri" - Real Madrid fans react as reports claim superstar is set to earn new deal with the club

Real Madrid fans are over the moon with reports that Eduardo Camavinga will earn a new deal with the Spanish club.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that talks regarding Camavinga penning an extension to his contract are ongoing. Romano further claimed that the process was almost finished.

The Frenchman joined Los Blancos from Stade Rennais in 2021 for £26 million and has since made 107 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing four assists. Despite joining the club just over two seasons ago, he already boasts a glowing trophy collection.

The 20-year-old has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana with Los Merengues.

He has been a mainstay at Carlo Ancelotti's team, operating in various positions. Apart from his preferred midfield role, Camavinga has served as a left-back when called upon to fill in and his current contract expires in 2027.

As one might expect, Real Madrid fans are pretty excited at the prospect of Camavinga signing a new deal with the club. One of them wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

"That one will captain that team one day."

Another fan commented:

"Better than Pedri."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Eduardo Camavinga lifted the lid on the reason behind his success at Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga joined Real Madrid as one of the brightest prospects in world football. His talent has been noticeable since the player plied his trade in Ligue 1. However, one might argue that Camavinga even stepped up a level since his move to the Spanish capital.

Camavinga's physical transformation has also been on display, as the Frenchman is now a lot stronger in stature. The player himself thinks that spending a lot of time in the gym helped him. He told Telefoot:

"I am a fairly fragile person. Now I'm a little less fragile. I think working in the gym is important. I think that my physical transformation is being noticed." (Quotes via 90min.com)

Camavinga further outlined his goals and what he aspires to accomplish with Los Merengues as the youngster added:

"When you are at Real Madrid, you have to think more. The most important thing is to think like that too, because it is a winning mentality. Ultimately, I want to win more Champions Leagues. Winning, in turn, a World Cup, the Euros, winning everything."

Eduardo Camavinga, along with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, is expected to be the heart of Los Blancos' midfield in the foreseeable future.