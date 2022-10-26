“Will have to carry them,” “Anything below 6 goals is terrorism” - PSG fans overjoyed as Lionel Messi starts against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are excited at Lionel Messi's inclusion in the starting lineup against Maccabi Haifa. The Argentine playmaker has been an impressive player for the Parisians so far this season and the fans are happy to see him on the pitch again.

Taking to Twitter, PSG fans hailed the forward, while sharing their expectations ahead of the game. Here is a selection of tweets from the Parc Des Princes faithful:

Natural @Naturaleza_of @PSGhub Anything below 6 goals is terrorism @PSGhub Anything below 6 goals is terrorism

Apenas factos @Apenasfactos_ @PSGhub Messi will have to carry them one more game @PSGhub Messi will have to carry them one more game

The forward will hope he can create a memorable outing for his fans and the team as they hope to secure a Round of 16 slot.

PSG and Lionel Messi prepare to face Maccabi Haifa

The Parisians will have a chance to ensure their seat in the Champions League knockout stages when they face Maccabi Haifa at the Parc des Princes today. The Group H clash, which will see PSG qualify if they win, may have other ramifications if they lose.

Maccabi Haifa could potentially finish in third place, pushing the Bianconeri out of the equation if they manage to secure a win against the stronger hosts. The Israeli outfit were in top form against Juventus during matchday four, where they beat the Italian giants 2-0, to the shock of the footballing world.

If Maccabi manage to secure three points against PSG, it could force Juventus out of the continental competition by February, with the Israeli side potentially headed for Europa. However, they will need to impress against a strong Parisian outfit, who will have Messi at the helm of the attack.

The forward has managed a remarkable goal contribution in the French league, having scored eight and created nine assists in 11 appearances for his team. Messi has also been a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League, scoring twice and assisting once in just three continental appearances.

With the former Barcelona playmaker in ruthless form, Maccabi Haifa will need to keep him quiet if they are to secure any points from this clash. However, Messi won't be the only threat, as the Parisians have Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their attacking trident.

If Maccabi cannot hold off the trio, a win could be out of the question for the underdog side.

