Will Casemiro miss Manchester United's EFL Cup final against Newcastle due to his suspension?

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was given a straight red during his side's 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4). Fortunately, he is currently not at risk of missing their all-important EFL Cup final scheduled for later this month.

The Brazilian was part of a melee close to the 70th minute after Eagles forward Jeffrey Schlupp shoved United winger Antony. During the altercation, Casemiro was seen grabbing Will Hughes' neck, resulting in referee Andre Mariner brandishing a red card following a VAR review.

According to English football's rule-book, a straight red means a player will be suspended for three domestic matches. Luckily for Manchester United, they have three Premier League matches to come prior to the EFL Cup final on February 26.

Erik ten Hag's side are set to meet Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, February 8, and at Elland Road four days later. They will then meet Leicester City on February 19.

Casemiro will be absent for all three matches and is set to make his domestic return in the EFL Cup summit clash against Newcastle United a week later. Meanwhile, he will be eligible to compete in both legs of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie against Barcelona on February 16 and 23.

It is worth noting that Manchester United have the right to appeal the five-time UEFA Champions League winner's red card against Palace. Should they get it overturned, the Brazilian will be available for their upcoming league matches as well.

As things stand, however, he will be a big miss for a United side already missing Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay due to injury. The former Real Madrid superstar has registered four goals and six assists in 30 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils in his debut campaign.

"Casemiro has crossed the line" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits midfielder's error but questions VAR

Speaking after his side's win over Crystal Palace, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that Casemiro crossed a line during his altercation with Will Hughes. However, the Dutchman added that several other players did so as well and deserved to be punished.

Ten Hag said (as quoted by the BBC):

"I see two teams fighting each other. I see two teams where several players crossed the line and one player is picked out and gets sent off. For me that's not right.

"When you freeze, Casemiro has crossed the line. But many more players are crossing the line. It's about consistency."

Prior to his dismissal, the Brazilian had enjoyed yet another solid outing for Manchester United. He had completed 80% of his passes and recorded two tackles, an interception and a clearance against Palace. The former Real Madrid man also won seven of his 11 duels.

