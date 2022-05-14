"Will cause them more of a problem" - Rafa Benitez chooses between Lukaku and Havertz to lead Chelsea attack in FA Cup final against Liverpool

Rafael Benitez believes Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should not start Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool in the FA Cup final. According to Benitez, Kai Havertz should be picked by Tuchel to lead the line instead of Lukaku, who has struggled this season.

Lukaku has been largely underwhelming for the Blues following his move from Inter Milan last summer. However, the big Belgian has found the back of the net thrice in his last two starts while Kai Havertz's last goal came more than a month ago.

Benitez still believes that Havertz should be preferred by Tuchel ahead of Lukaku against Liverpool. The former Liverpool manager reckons that Jurgen Klopp's side could be opened up by the clever positioning and intelligence of the German international. The Spanish manager wrote in his column for The Times:

“Liverpool have centre-backs who are big, strong and good in the air and because of those characteristics, I think that facing someone like Kai Havertz will cause them more of a problem than a target man."

“Havertz brings more mobility, with the aim of dragging opponents out of position, and he would be supported by two players behind."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘



🗓 Chelsea vs

🏟 Wembley

FA Cup Final

4:45pm BST

BBC One



𝗪𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀 [𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻] 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘🗓 Chelsea vs @LFC 🏟 WembleyFA Cup Final4:45pm BSTBBC One𝗪𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀 [𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻] 🔴 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 🔴🗓 Chelsea vs @LFC 🏟 Wembley🏆 FA Cup Final⏰ 4:45pm BST📺 BBC One 𝗪𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝘄𝗮𝗶𝘁𝘀 [𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻] 😏 https://t.co/afT58dqEUX

Benitez has tipped Tuchel to start with the attacking trio of Havertz, Pulisic and Mount against Liverpool. The trio also started the last few times the two teams faced each other. Benitez added:

“Lukaku was a big success at Inter Milan because Antonio Conte played to his strengths, but Chelsea have more options up front. In Chelsea’s past two matches against Liverpool, Tuchel has gone with Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount. Timo Werner is another alternative and my feeling is that it could be a similar plan.”

Liverpool will start as favorites against Chelsea

Tuchel's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and will start on the back foot against red-hot Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side are unlikely to win a quadruple given their position in the league. However, they could still be on course to bag a treble if they win against the Blues in the FA Cup final.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Jordan Henderson will become the first Liverpool captain to lift six different trophies if the Reds are victorious in this afternoon's Emirates FA Cup final.



STAT: Jordan Henderson will become the first Liverpool captain to lift six different trophies if the Reds are victorious in this afternoon's Emirates FA Cup final. #awlive [lfc] 📊 STAT: Jordan Henderson will become the first Liverpool captain to lift six different trophies if the Reds are victorious in this afternoon's Emirates FA Cup final. #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/eEjUJaWmpD

The two sides met earlier this season in the League Cup final. Liverpool won the game 11-10 on penalties following a 0-0 stalemate after 120 minutes.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar