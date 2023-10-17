Will Chelsea legend Eden Hazard become a manager after announcing retirement? His brother provides update on the Belgian's plan 

Eden Hazard's brother Thorgan Hazard has claimed that the Chelsea legend will not move on to a managerial role in the future.

Eden Hazard announced his retirement from football last week at the age of 32. After his retirement, speculation rose around his future and the forward potentially becoming a manager in the future. However, Thorgan reckons his older brother is not suited for the role as he said (via Football Transfers):

"He is mentally and physically not capable of doing that. And we won't see him in the dugout as a manager, either. He just wants to spend time with his family."

Eden Hazard played for LOSC Lille, Chelsea, and Real Madrid during his senior career. He became a footballing superstar during his stint with the Blues, where he scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 games.

The Belgian won two Premier League titles and two UEFA Europa League trophies with the west London side, among other honors. His form saw him earn a €115 million move to Real Madrid in 2019.

However, Hazard couldn't reach similar heights at the Santiago Bernabeu. Due to fitness and injury issues along with poor form, the forward could make only 76 appearances for Real Madrid in four years. He registered seven goals and 12 assists in that time.

Hazard eventually parted ways with the Spanish giants as a free agent in the summer before announcing his retirement three months later.

Jamie Carragher makes interesting claim on Chelsea legend Eden Hazard's retirement

The Belgian forward's retirement was met with plenty of reactions from the footballing community. Many fans and pundits lauded Eden Hazard's exploits at Chelsea while some others expressed disappointment at his failed stint at Real Madrid.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took the former route as he listed out Hazard's incredible achievements with the Blues. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"He was the best player in the Premier League for 4 years. Won PFA young player, PFA player & FWP of the year awards. He won every trophy at Chelsea except the CL."

"He was in my eyes the best performer at the 2018 World cup when Belgium finished third."

He added:

"An all time @premierleague great no doubt & would be in a lot of all time 11’s!

"In the past that alone would be enough to be lauded unquestionably but in this day & age people are still not happy with that, as he didn’t win a World Cup or do the business at Madrid."

Despite his failed stint at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard will certainly be remembered as one of the most talented Premier League players. He helped Chelsea win numerous trophies, often producing moments of magic to grind out results in big games.