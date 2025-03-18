Will Chelsea sack Enzo Maresca? Journalist provides update as Blues battle to finish in Top 4

Journalist Nizaar Kinsella has provided an update on Enzo Maresca's future with Chelsea, as the Blues continue to chase after a top-four finish (via BBC). According to the reporter, the club hierarchy still backs Maresca, but the Blues' patchy form remains a concern as they chase a Champions League berth.

The defeat in their last fixture, to Arsenal 1-0, was concerning but Stamford Bridge could see the former Leicester City boss continue for longer. The Blues have had an up-and-down campaign under the Italian tactician, with injuries to key players like Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer exposing squad depth problems.

In the Premier League, Chelsea are in fourth place, which is an important spot for Champions League qualification. In the club’s view, finishing in the top four is crucial, not just for prestige but for the financial rewards that accompany it. That qualification is highly preferred, but it is not a must for Maresca. The report claims that failing to reach the Champions League would not be pleasing, but it would not lead to his sack.

Upcoming fixtures, including a key clash against Tottenham Hotspur on April 3 and an away trip to Brentford on April 6, will be crucial in determining Chelsea’s standing. For now, with the Blues still actively in the hunt for a Champions League place, trust in Maresca is unshaken and the club’s leadership is committed to a long-term project around the head coach.

"I don't see a big difference between us and them" - Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca after Arsenal defeat

Enzo Maresca has claimed that there isn't much separating Chelsea and Arsenal after their defeat at the Emirates on Sunday, March 16. The loss stretched the Blues' winless away streak in the league to seven games and dealt a major blow to their hopes of a top-four finish.

Maresca cited the lack of key attacking figures as a major reason for their bluntness in the final third. However, he stressed that his team is improving, telling the press (via Sports Mole):

"It's a huge difference if you think three players were not there for us. Two of them have been out for a long time. Today, we are the second or the third best attacking team in the league. We are doing well with some players but we could do better without the injured players."

"The first game against Arsenal and today's game, I don't see a big difference between us and them. Since I arrived, I've had the feeling we are on the right path and we are very close. We need a step forward to compete in these kinds of games."

Chelsea will need a quick turnaround if they are to salvage their season and cement a spot in Europe's top continental competition.

