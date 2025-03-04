"Will be a close call" - Arne Slot provides Cody Gakpo fitness update ahead of Liverpool's UCL clash against PSG

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has stated that he is unsure if Cody Gakpo will feature for the Reds in their Champions League Round-of-16 match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The first leg of this tie is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 5, at the Parc des Princes.

Gakpo could be a big loss for the Reds, given that the Netherlands international has played a prominent role under Slot this season. Gakpo has made 38 appearances across competitions, bagging 16 goals and five assists.

Speaking about the attacker ahead of the Champions League tie, Slot said (via @DaveOCKOP):

"He was close to be ready. But yesterday, he blocked a shot. We will judge tomorrow if he can be in the squad. It will be a close call.”

Gakpo hasn't been out of action for long, having missed only his team's last three matches in all competitions. In his absence, Luis Diaz has been preferred down the left flank, with Diogo Jota playing in the number nine position.

If the Dutchman misses the first leg against PSG, Diaz and Jota are likely to feature in the first XI in the aforementioned roles. By the looks of it, Gakpo is likely to be fit in time for Liverpool's Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday, March 8.

PSG boss Luis Enrique addresses Liverpool attack ahead of Champions League clash

Luis Enrique

PSG boss Luis Enrique has said that his side need to be careful about the Liverpool attack ahead of the teams' first leg in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16.

Enrique has claimed that the Reds are deadly in transitions, seemingly hinting at the pace and ability of Liverpool's frontmen, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz. Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, March 4, Enrique said (via ESPN):

"It will be intense. On paper, it is one of the best matches you can watch in Europe. They're one of the best teams in terms of counter attacking."

"We have to be careful that we don't suffer from their transitions. They have three fighter jets in attack, it's not easy to stop them if we don't impose our game on them."

Heading into this tie, the Reds are atop the Premier League standings, 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal. Their star man, Salah, has been in sublime form, having scored 30 goals and bagged 22 assists in all competitions.

