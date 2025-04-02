Will Cole Palmer feature against Tottenham? Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca provides fresh update on Blues star

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer is fit to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday (April 3), as per boss Enzo Maresca. The 22-year-old has missed game time due to illness and hamstring issues.

Ad

Palmer is without a goal contribution in his last 10 outings, coinciding with the Blues' drop in form as they eye a top-four finish. Although Maresca's side are fourth at the moment after nine games, they have lost three of their last five outings, including the last two.

Three sides are within two points off the Blues - including holders Manchester City (48) - who are a point adrift in fifth. Having missed the 1-0 defeat at Arsenal just before the international break, Palmer is all set to feature against Spurs in midweek. Maresca said about the Englishman (as per GiveMeSport correspondent Ben Jacobs):

Ad

Trending

"Cole is back. He's okay."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Maresca also confirmed that apart from Palmer, Nico Jackson and Noni MAdueke will also be available for the Spurs clash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Palmer not scoring in his last seven league games, the Blues have struggled, winning four and losing three. Meaanwhile, Tottenham are down in 14th in the standings, winning 10 of 29 games, but have won their last two to climb up the points table.

How has Cole Palmer fared for Chelsea this season?

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer

Despite his recent dip in form, Cole Palmer is in the midst of a decent if not spectacular season for Chelsea. In 33 games across competitions, the Euro 2024 finalist has contributed 14 goals and seven assists.

Ad

All the goal contributions have come in 28 outings in the Premier League, where Maresca's side trail runaway leaders Liverpool (70) by 21 points with nine games remaining. In five other games across three different competitions, Palmer hasn't provided a goal contribution.

Palmer's last Premier League goal came in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in January. He also provided the assist in the Blues' 2-1 home win over West Ham United in February. Since then, he has gone four league games without scoring or assisting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback