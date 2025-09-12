Will Cole Palmer return to Chelsea line-up for Brentford clash? Enzo Maresca provides fitness update

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has hinted that attacker Cole Palmer could return to the line-up for the Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday (September 13). The 23-year-old has been dealing with a groin issue.

Palmer has played just once this season - the season-opening goalless stalemate at home to Crystal Palace - before missing the next two games. Despite his absence, Maresca's side reeled off successive 5-1 (away) and 2-0 (home) wins over West Ham United and Fulham, respectively, to surge to second in the standings.

Ahead of the league outing at Brentford this weekend, Maresca told football.london (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“Cole took part in the session yesterday for the first time, not the entire session. “We have one more session this afternoon and we are going to try with him to see if he’s okay, otherwise he will be out tomorrow.”

The update on another injured star, striker Liam Delap, who tore his hamstring in the win over Fulham, isn't so rosy, though. Maresca said:

“It’s around 10 to 12 weeks.”

Delap, 22, arrived from relegated Ipswich Town this summer and has made three appearances for his new side, making no goal contribution.

Enzo Maresca previews Chelsea's upcoming trip to Brentford

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea tactician Enzo Maresca foresees a tough challenge as he prepares to take his side to Brentford this weekend for their fourth league game of the new season.

The Blues enjoyed a successful first season under Maresca, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and the revamped FIFA Club World Cup. However, Maresca is not resting on past laurels as he's expecting a challenging trip to the GTech Community Stadium (as per the aforementioned source):

"I think it's always a tough game. It was last year in both games. The Premier League is the best league in the world because against any club it is always tough. Tomorrow we are expecting exactly the same."

Last season, the Blues beat Brentford 2-1 at home, with Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson the scorers, before drawing goalless in the return in April this year.

