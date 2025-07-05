Troy Deeney has warned Chelsea that Real Madrid and Barcelona will come knocking for Joao Pedro in two years. He believes that the Brazilian is talented enough to play for the Spanish giants and will soon attract interest.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney said that Pedro can break into the Brazil team soon while doing well for the Blues in the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. He believes that the Blues will be open to selling the new signing in a couple of years as they will be happy to make a profit on him. He said (via METRO):

"If Chelsea start competing both in the Champions League and in the Premier League, he will be part of that vehicle. When you look at the Brazilian national team, it’s not as strong as some of the teams we’ve seen over the years so he will look at that and say ‘Yes I can do that (get in the team)'. I think if he does well for two years there, Real Madrid and Barcelona will come knocking and Chelsea have a model of buying young and selling on for more than what they paid for."

Enzo Maresca's side signed João Pedro this summer for a reported £55 million with another £5 million in add-ons. The Brazilian made his debut for the club in the quarterfinal win over Palmeiras at the FIFA Club World Cup on Friday, July 4, but could not get on the scoresheet.

Troy Deeney backs Joao Pedro to do well at Chelsea amid Real Madrid and Barcelona comments

Troy Deeney has recalled his experience of teaming up with Joao Pedro in Watford training and backed him to do well at Stamford Bridge. He claimed that the Brazilian always wants to give it his all on the pitch and said (via METRO):

"He’ll bring an intensity – that’s what Joao will bring. He’s obviously an exceptional football player. We were just talking about the social media clips Chelsea have put up on training and he’s throwing his weight around already."

"He is all or nothing. I think the misconception is that he’s a troublemaker – he’s absolutely not that at all. He’s passionate, he’s energetic, he wants to win and play every minute of every game, but I think at Chelsea now you’re going to see the real Joao Pedro who is one that enjoys competition and believes he should be starting for Brazil."

As per SPORT, Barcelona were interested in signing João Pedro before he joined Watford in 2020. The Brazilian has not been linked with Real Madrid despite Deeney backing him to play for the Spanish giants in the future.

