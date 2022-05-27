"Will consider the best option"- Ousmane Dembele's agent breaks silence amid uncertainty over Frenchman's Barcelona future

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko has provided an update regarding the Frenchman's future at the club. Sissoko has said that he will make a decision on Dembele's future at the right time. The 25-year-old's contract with the Blaugrana expires this summer.

As per Luis Rojo, Dembele was heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou during in January, but a move didn't materialise. He has since been reintegrated into the starting lineup by manager Xavi and has been one of the standout players in the second half of the season.

Dembele provided 11 assists in his last 14 league games, ending the season as the league's top assist provider (13) despite playing only 21 games. He has thrived under Xavi, leading many to believe he would extend his contract with the Blaugrana. However, Dembele's agent has hinted that his client could leave the club.

"Ousmane's future remains open. We are and have always been very respectful to all clubs, and this will continue to be the case while the process is ongoing. When it is the right time to make a decision, Ousmane will consider the best option," said Sissoko, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Xavi will want Dembele to extend his stay at the club. The French winger played a key role in the club's ascent to second place in the La Liga standings. Dembele also formed an impressive partnership with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who arrived in January.

Barcelona have lined up Leeds United star Raphina as potential Ousmane Dembele replacement

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona are set to 'formalise' their interest in Leeds United winger Raphina. The Brazilian is seen as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who could leave on a free transfer this summer.

Raphina has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Leeds, scoring 11 goals in 35 Premier League appearances. He scored the opening goal in their 2-1 victory over Brentford on the final day of the season, which helped them stave off relegation.

The winger is expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer. The 25-year-old is represented by Deco, a former Barcelona player.

