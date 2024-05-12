“Will continue to be a great team" - Luis Enrique believes PSG can become an even better team after Kylian Mbappe's summer exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has opened up on the club's potential future following Kylian Mbappe's decision to leave this summer. The superstar forward took to social media after the Parisians lost to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League semifinal to announce his decision to leave.

Kylian Mbappe has easily been PSG's best player since he joined the club seven years ago. He has gone on to win the World Cup with France, while also racking up an impressive haul of six Ligue 1 titles. The super forward is also the most prolific goalscorer in the club's history, thanks to his absurd return of 255 goals in just 306 games.

Speaking about Mbappe's exit ahead of the final home game of the season against Toulouse, manager Luis Enrique revealed his faith in the Parisian giants (via Eurosport):

“These are things that we have known for a long time, it was only made public yesterday. But it doesn't change anything in terms of our general outlook. Everything will stay the same. Regardless of those who are here or who are absent, my aim is to be stronger next season.

“PSG will continue to be a great team and we'll get even better. We will bring in players with strong mentality and players who identify with the club, that's how life works.”

Former Real Madrid striker sees PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe fit into Los Blancos dressing room

Former Real Madrid striker Ruud Van Nistlerooy believes the club will be able to accommodate Kylian Mbappe in their team. Los Blancos have been linked with a move for the French World Cup winner and are widely tipped to sign him this summer.

It has been suggested that the Spanish capital club could struggle to accommodate Vinicius Junior and Mbappe into the same team because of their playing styles. The pair often prefer to play on the left and drift into the corresponding half-space. However, Van Nistlerooy believes that will not be a problem for Real Madrid.

Speaking in an Interview with AS, the Dutch striker said (via GOAL):

"Of course they are compatible, Who plays as '9' will vary in the games, because Ancelotti gives the players a lot of freedom in attack, and sometimes Mbappe and sometimes Vinicius will start in that position, as has happened this year, even Rodrygo.

"The speed of that trident, with Bellingham behind, is going to be unstoppable. With them, Madrid can mark an era."

Real Madrid look set to win a fabulous league and European double this season and could improve even more with Kylian Mbappe in their team. The World Cup winner will hope he can join the European heavyweights and finally win the one trophy in football that eludes him: the UEFA Champions League.