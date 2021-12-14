“Will you copy it?” – Danilo asks Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United man appreciates his new look

Juventus defender Danilo has asked former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo if he will copy his new look after the Manchester United forward complimented it on Instagram.

Danilo posted a picture of himself reading a novel while donning a new look featuring a beard. The full-back received numerous comments on his post, including one from Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old superstar commented:

"You are handsome with a beard."

Replying to Ronaldo's comment, Danilo said:

"Will you copy it?"

Danilo first played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, where the pair were teammates for two seasons. The 30-year-old reunited with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner when he joined Juventus from Manchester City in the summer of 2019.

As things stand, Danilo is still a Juventus player. The Brazil international has made 92 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions, contributing three goals and five assists.

Danilo has been one of Juventus' most important players since his arrival in Turin. However, this season has been frustrating for the full-back, as he suffered a muscular injury during the Bianconeri's game against Lazio last month. According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, the defender is expected to make a return to the first team in 2022.

Juventus have had an inconsistent start to the 2021-22 season under Massimiliano Allegri. The Turin giants are currently seventh in the Serie A standings, having amassed 28 points from 17 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus to rejoin Manchester United during this year's summer transfer window. The forward has made an outstanding start to this second stint at the club.

Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season, with seven of those coming in the Premier League. He is the club's leading goalscorer in the current campaign.

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored some vital goals for Manchester United, including late winners against teams like Villarreal and Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. Those goals were crucial as the Red Devils secured a safe passage into the knockout rounds of the competition, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese ace recently also netted his first goal under Manchester United's new manager Ralf Rangnick. He scored the only goal in the Red Devils' 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano One more step in the right direction. We know what we want and what we have to do in order to get it. It’s up to us! Well done, lads! Let’s go, Devils!💪🏽 One more step in the right direction. We know what we want and what we have to do in order to get it. It’s up to us! Well done, lads! Let’s go, Devils!💪🏽 https://t.co/YQEi9MGEkV

