"Will cost ETH his job," "Painful to watch" - Fans slam Manchester United star for 'ghosting' in 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich

Manchester United put on another limp performance in a loss at home to Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League clash. The Red Devils bowed out of the European tournament completely, and the fans were disappointed with the performance of midfielder Scott McTominay in the game.

Faced with the distinct possibility of finishing outside the top two places in their group, Manchester United needed to find a way to win against Bayern Munich. Their cause was not helped by their 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth in the weekend, where they looked rudderless and without direction.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opted to start trusted goalscorer Scott McTominay in midfield, while teenage talent Kobbie Mainoo was on the bench. There was also no Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial in the squad, as both men fell ill before the match.

While McTominay was listed in midfield, his position on the pitch was up front alongside Rasmus Hojlund, a role he has perfected for himself. His goals were the reason Ten Hag chose to start him, but he, like the rest of the team, offered nothing in attack.

Manchester United fans on X were disappointed with the midfielder for his abysmal showing in the encounter. They took to the platform to share their feelings on the performance.

"Miss Casemiro so much. It’s painful to watch Mctominay"

"Mctominay will cost ETH his job"

United fans were left exasperated as their side looked toothless and blunt once more against Bayern Munich. The Reds broke a host of records as they crashed out of the tournament in bottom place.

Manchester United begin tough week with defeat

Manchester United needed to win to stand any chance of progressing from their group, but did not look like a side that could score in the entire game. Not only did they lose at home, they also delivered a performance that fans could not be proud of.

Bayern Munich ensured that United finished with their lowest-ever points tally in a UEFA Championship League group stage campaign. They also became the English side with the most goals conceded in a single group stage of the competition.

Following their impressive win over Chelsea on December 7, the Red Devils have now lost consecutive games to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich. They have another tough fixture at the weekend when they visit league leaders Liverpool, whose form is worrying for the Red Devils and their faithful.