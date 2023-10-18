Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature for Al-Nassr in SPL fixture against Damac? Journalist provides update

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to be part of Al-Nassr's side that face Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (October 21).

Saudi journalist Ali Al-Harbi claims all foreign players will be present in Al-Alami's camp for the clash at KSU Stadium. That includes Ronaldo, 38, who spent the past week on international duty with Portugal. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"All (Al-Nassr)'s foreigners are ready and will be present in the team's camp in preparation for the Damac match next Saturday, led by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo."

The Al-Nassr superstar bagged four goals and one assist in wins over Slovakia (3-2) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (5-0). Selecao das Quinas sealed their place at next year's European Championships in Germany.

However, there's no rest for Ronaldo as he looks set to be back in action this weekend. His Al-Alami side face Damac looking to continue their seven-game unbeaten streak in the Saudi Pro League.

Luis Castro's men are third in the Saudi Pro League table, four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal. Their opponents sit 10th in the league, winning two of their last five games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been turning back the years for Al-Nassr this season, winning the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month in August and September. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions. He's the Saudi Pro League's top scorer with 10 goals in eight games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Dimitar Berbatov tips the Al-Nassr superstar to play on into his forties

Dimitar Berbatov has talked up Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic.

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to continue playing into his forties. The Bulgarian, who spent one year with the Portugal icon at Old Trafford, has insisted his former teammate will decide when he wants to stop playing. He told Betfair:

"Ronaldo will stop when he wants to stop. When you look after yourself the way he has, have the team around you that he does, the chances of playing football for longer than expected gets bigger."

Berbatov highlighted Roanldo's performances for Portugal and downplayed suggestions that he's having it easy playing in the Saudi Pro League:

"In Cristiano's case, I think he has the chance to play for another two or three years. People will say that he's playing in a slower league that's not as good as the Premier League but it doesn't matter. He's still proving that he's going strong, especially recently with his performances and goals for Portugal."

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr in January, keeping him tied to the Saudi giants until 2025. Recent reports claim that Al-Alami are hoping to extend his deal until 2027 when he'll be 41.