"Will deal with him more often than not" - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah warned about Arsenal star by Adrian Clarke 

Former Arsenal midfielder Adrian Clarke believes Gunners defender Gabriel will deal with Liverpool's main attacking threat, Mohamed Salah, on Saturday (December 23).

The two sides meet in the Premier League at Anfield, with the north Londoners atop the standings and just a point ahead of third-placed Liverpool. Salah, 31, will look to add to his tally of 15 goals and eight assists in 24 games across competitions already this season and help the Reds secure a positive result.

However, Clarke claims that Gabriel, who has started 13 league matches this campaign, will nullify the Egyptian winger's threat on the right-hand side.

Speaking ahead of this all-important clash, Clarke told the Handbrake Off Podcast (via The Express):

"Salah is an issue, but I think Gabriel will deal with him more often than not, the way we defend he’s a hybrid between a left-back and a centre-back these days Gabriel."

Clarke could be referring to the Brazilian defender's positioning while Arsenal have the ball. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is likely to start this fixture at left-back for Mikel Arteta, often comes into a midfield position when the Gunners are in possession.

This could leave space out wide for Salah to exploit on the counter and will need shutting down from the left-sided center-half Gabriel. The 26-year-old has contributed to his side recording the joint-best defense in the league so far.

The north London outfit, along with Liverpool, have conceded the fewest league goals (15) this season. However, Salah is an ever-present threat and has already recorded nine goals and four assists in his 15 meetings against Arsenal.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool result

Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

BetVictor's supercomputer has predicted Liverpool to come out on top when they host Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday (via Mirror). Jurgen Klopp's men have been given a 47% chance of beating the Gunners, as opposed to the north Londoners' 30%.

Mikel Arteta's side come into this fixture following a convincing 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 17. Meanwhile, the Reds played out a frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United on the same date after registering 34 attempts, with eight finding the target.

A draw in their upcoming match would be enough for Arsenal to hold onto top spot in the Premier League come Christmas. Second-placed Aston Villa, who are level on points with the Gunners, have already played their gameweek's fixture — a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United (December 22).

