“Will be the death of us all” – Chelsea fans slam ‘braindead’ 23-year-old star for terrible display during loss to Liverpool in FA Cup final

Chelsea lost to Liverpool 6-5 on penalties as the Reds claimed the FA Cup trophy at Wembley on Saturday, May 14. With the match ending goalless after 120 minutes of play, the Blues fans were unhappy with Christian Pulisic's performance on the night. They took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the American's decision-making and wastefulness.

The Reds had beaten the Blues 11-10 on penalties in the Carabao Cup final in February. It was a similar story on Saturday evening. Konstantinos Tsimikas fired in the deciding spot-kick after Mason Mount had been denied by Alisson Becker.

The two sides played out a cagey affair in normal time that replicated their Carabao Cup battle in February. A host of opportunities were spurned during the game, with Liverpool hitting the framework three times. The Blues also hit the crossbar in the second half from a Marcos Alonso free-kick.

Andy Robertson came closest to scoring as he struck his shot against the upright in agonizing fashion with the goal gaping.

Chelsea performed well and had 10 attempts in the match but just couldn't find the killer instinct. Pulisic's performances, in particular, have come under criticism from the Stamford Bridge faithful. The American spurned a lot of good chances and good opportunities to counter attack in the closely fought affair.

Here are some reactions on Twitter from Chelsea fans to Pulisic's performance:

lily @woso4ever bro i love pulisic so fucking much but NOT TODAY. bro i love pulisic so fucking much but NOT TODAY.

Rick @_ItsRickz Pulisic’s decision making is one of the worst I’ve seen Pulisic’s decision making is one of the worst I’ve seen

Nangosyah @ThatbadGish Pulisic wastes a lot upfront, he over hit that ball Marcos Alonso should have scored if passed earlier Pulisic wastes a lot upfront, he over hit that ball Marcos Alonso should have scored if passed earlier

Nikovich @Nikovich__ Why didn’t pulisic release the fucking pass quicker. Why didn’t pulisic release the fucking pass quicker.

Gary @433Gary Pulisic had like 30 seconds to play Alonso in there, and he only ended up doing it when Allison was ready to close him down. Poor playmaking, sorry. #FACup Pulisic had like 30 seconds to play Alonso in there, and he only ended up doing it when Allison was ready to close him down. Poor playmaking, sorry. #FACup

Ephraim💙💙 @EphraimAlonso1 Pulisic got best of the chances but does not know what to do with it. Pulisic got best of the chances but does not know what to do with it.

Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo @Fentuo_ Pulisic will be the death of us all!! Pulisic will be the death of us all!!

Nishil @NishilBright Pulisic is braindead as fuck today #FACupFinal Pulisic is braindead as fuck today #FACupFinal

Chelsea suffer Cup final heartbreak once again at the hands of Liverpool

Mount wheels away having seen his penalty saved by Alisson

Chelsea pushed Liverpool all the way in a pulsating FA Cup final but penalties were the side's downfall once more. This is now the third consecutive time the Reds have defeated the Blues on penalties in all competitions.

Pulisic was not the only player to squander opportunities as the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Alonso failed to convert chances. Questions may also be asked as to why Timo Werner didn't feature given his upturn in form in recent games.

Nevertheless, it's Liverpool who have won the 2022 FA Cup and will now look ahead to to try to complete an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp's side trail leaders Manchester City by three points in the Premier League title race with just two games remaining.

They head to Paris on May 24 to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Edited by Aditya Singh