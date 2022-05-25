"Will decide next steps" - Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Manchester United's pursuit of 20-year-old defender

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the transfer discussions which took place between Manchester United and new manager Erik ten Hag. United are in search of a new centre-back with Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres' names high on their transfer list.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the United hierarchy have talked about the prospect of signing Jurrien Timber. The 20-year-old defender was managed by Erik ten Hag whilst at Ajax.

The transfer expert tweeted the following in regards to the possible arrival of Timber at Old Trafford:

"Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago."

He added:

"More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon."

Despite his tender age, Timber has already earned six caps for the Netherlands national team. Primarily a centre-back, the right-footed defender is also capable of being deployed as a right-back whenever necessary.

Timber had a great season for Ajax as they won the Eredivise title under ten Hag. The 20-year-old defender made 43 appearances for the Amsterdam-based side, contributing three goals and two assists along the way.

Manchester United are in dire need of strengthening their defense ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils conceded 57 goals in the Premier League, which saw them end the campaign with a goal difference of zero.

United's current centre-backs Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly are all error-prone, which could be why the club are in search of a new defender.

Erik ten Hag watched from the stands as Manchester United lost their final game of the season

New manager Erik ten Hag was present at Selhurst Park when Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on the final day of the season. A solitary goal from Wilfired Zaha was enough for Palace to secure a win against the Red Devils.

United ended the season by losing two consecutive games. They lost their second-last game of the campaign to Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0.

Despite their defeat, Manchester United have still qualified for next season's UEFA Europa League. It was down to West Ham United losing their final game of the season to Brighton.

Had West Ham won, United would have dropped down to seventh in the standings and qualified for the UEFA Conference League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava