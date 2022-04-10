"Will be decided by the finest of margins" - Robbie Fowler makes bold claim on Manchester City vs Liverpool clash 

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler has stated that the result of the clash between the Reds and Manchester City on Sunday will not determine the eventual Premier League champion.

The two sides are currently separated by just one point at the top of the Premier League standings.

Robbie Fowler believes there will still be a lot to play for regardless of what happens between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium. Writing in his column for the Mirror, the former Premier League forward said the following:

"I don't think this will be a title decider, certainly not if Liverpool win, and even if City win, it's not all over. I do think it will be decided by the finest of margins, as games of this magnitude invariably are."

Liverpool are currently the in-form team in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side are on a ten-game winning run in the league. If the Reds win against City on Sunday, they will go two points clear at the top of the standings.

However, if Manchester City secure a victory, they will have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top by four points with seven matches remaining.

It is, however, worth mentioning that the Reds still have to face Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and local-rivals Everton this season. Man City, meanwhile, do not have any games remaining against the Premier League top-six.

Both these sides were previously involved in a closely-fought title race back in the 2018-19 season. Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the title by one point on that occasion.

Manchester City and Liverpool have two meetings against one another in April

Manchester City and Liverpool are scheduled to take on one another twice in the month of April.

Apart from their meeting in the Premier League, both sides have also been drawn against each other in the semifinals of the FA Cup. The winner of that tie will face either Crystal Palace or Chelsea in the final.

The FA Cup game is also crucial for both sides going forward. The Reds are currently going after an unprecedented quadruple. They already have one trophy in the bag after winning the Carabao Cup against Chelsea back in February.

"We wish we can do four. We've never done four before. This season we are really close and we are in top form. We've won the last 10 games in the Premier League so we are in a good way, and hopefully we can win the next game."

Manchester City, on the other hand, are chasing a treble this season. Both sides could become only the second English side after Manchester United to win the treble.

