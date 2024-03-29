"Will definitely mark a new era here at Barca" - Xavi heaps praises on breakout Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Barcelona manager Xavi was full of praise for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal after his excellent showing for Spain during this month's international break. The manager, who handed the teenager his professional bow, has earlier witnessed, first-hand, what the rest of the world is seeing now.

Seen as one of the brightest prospects in the academy, Yamal was handed his professional debut aged just 15 in the closing stages of the 2022-23 season. The youngster was thrust into the limelight after a summer where he starred for Spain's U-17 in the Euros, when Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati left the club.

Xavi trusts the youngster, who has now also earned the trust of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, who handed him a start against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu. Playing at the stadium for the first time, the 16-year-old put on a sublime performance for La Roja, winning a penalty and assisting a goal as they played out a 3-3 draw.

Lamine Yamal lasted 89 minutes for Spain in the encounter before he was withdrawn by the manager to warm applause from the Bernabeu crowd. The young winger was praised by Xavi in his press conference ahead of Barcelona facing Las Palmas, with the manager predicting that he will herald a new era.

“Lamine Yamal’s standing ovation at the Bernabeu? He’s showing that he’s a differential player. I see him talented, strong, humble," he said. “He will definitely mark a new era here at Barça."

Yamal has become a key player for Barcelona this season, appearing 39 times with six goals and seven assists to his name. The youngster already looks a shoo-in for a starting berth at the Euros in the summer, and looks set to have a big future.

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal wins La Liga award for March

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has added another feather to his hat after he received the award for the best goal in Spain's top-flight for the month of March. The teenager scored the goal in his side's 1-0 win over Mallorca on home soil on March 8.

With both sides inseparable in the 73rd minute, Robert Lewandowski found Yamal with a pass inside the box. The teenager cut in onto his stronger left foot, beating his marker, before arrowing an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

Yamal has scored four goals in La Liga this season, but the goal against Mallorca was the pick of the bunch. The young forward will play a key role for the Spanish champions in the remainder of the season.