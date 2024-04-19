"Will definitely move to a top European club" - Ukrainian club's chief confirms Arsenal transfer target will leave the club in the summer

Shakhtar Donetsk chief Sergey Palkin has asserted that Georgiy Sudakov will move to a big European club this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

As per Football.London, the Gunners are among a host of clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old playmaker. Sudakov came through Shakhtar's academy and has made 96 senior appearances for them, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists. He has recorded seven goals and three assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

This has seen him attract plenty of interest from some top European clubs, including Arsenal. Sergey Palkin has also confirmed that Sudakov will leave Shakhtar this season as he recently said:

“This summer window, he has a big chance to move to some big clubs. We have had some contacts with big clubs. Some are not negotiating with us directly, but are getting a feel for the summer environment.

“He will definitely move to a top European club this summer. When I was at Chelsea versus Everton on Monday, many people asked me about Sudakov.”

Palkin was in attendance in Chelsea's 6-0 win over Everton on April 15 to see Mykhaylo Mudryk. The winger is good friends with Sukakov, having shared the pitch 51 times for Shakhtar and Ukraine across different levels.

Incidentally, Arsenal were also interested in signing in January 2023 but he eventually joined the Blues for a reported fee of €100 million.

Arsenal target Georgiy Sudakov on Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

Sudakov and Mudryk have combined for 10 goals in 51 appearances together, with the latter scoring six of those goals. They are friends even after Mudryk's move to Chelsea in January 2023.

Sudakov said about the winger in an interview a while back:

"Mykhailo and I talk every day, and in some situations I learn from him and he gives me advice. He’s having new challenges at Chelsea this season, but he is a very talented player with very big ambitions. I think he has a great future."

Mudryk has struggled for Chelsea, scoring just six goals and providing four assists in 51 games across competitions so far.

Sudakov, meanwhile, could be set to face the winger in the Premier League soon. Arsenal and other clubs are interested in signing him, with the reported price set at £60 million.