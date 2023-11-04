"Will be difficult to stop" - Liverpool title chances dismissed by former player as he named Premier League rivals to win 

Former Liverpool star Ronnie Rosenthal does not rate the Reds' chances of winning the Premier League title this season. The pundit believes reigning English champions Manchester City will be too difficult to defeat in the title race this term.

The Reds are currently fourth in the league standings after a good start to the 2023-24 campaign. The Merseyside outfit have won seven games, drawn two, and lost one in their first ten league fixtures this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are just one point behind third-placed Manchester City and three points away from the top of the league, occupied by an in-form Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite being so close to the apex, Rosenthal does not see a title win for the Reds this term. However, he has predicted a top-four finish for the Merseyside outfit, who lost out on a spot in this season's UEFA Champions League after finishing fifth last term.

Rosenthal said in an interview with TEAMtalk:

“I think Manchester City will be difficult to stop but I think Liverpool should achieve a top-four finish and I’ll be happy to see that.”

Regarding his former club's transfer business this summer, he added:

“I like the balance in the team this season and the recruitment has been very good."

The Reds undertook a massive midfield revamp this summer, spending nearly £150 million in the transfer market. The Merseyside outfit signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch on permanent deals this summer.

“It’s inevitable at this point" - Agbonlahor makes huge claim regarding Liverpool star's future amid Saudi interest

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor claims Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah will leave the club next summer in favor of a move to the Middle East. The pundit believes the Egypt international will become the highest-paid player in Saudi Arabia.

Salah was offered an exit route this summer after Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad bid £150 million for the 31-year-old forward. However, the offer was rejected by the Reds. The club then saw a world-record offer of £225 million turned down by the Merseyside outfit.

The former Chelsea winger's current deal at Anfield is set to expire in 2025, which means he will only have a year left on his contract next summer. Agbonlahor believes this will be the perfect time for the Egyptian to depart Anfield as he told Football Insider:

“I do see Mo Salah in Saudi Arabia, 100%. He’ll go out there and be the highest-paid player. It’s happening and I do see it happening in the summer. He’ll have a year left on his contract, and Liverpool will know it’s coming and have the chance to find a replacement."

"I don’t think it’s about money for Liverpool. They’ll get whatever they ask for with the asking price. It’s inevitable at this point."