"Will dispatch them easily" - Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for Wolves v Manchester City

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester City to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Molineux on September 30.

The defending English champions have been in red-hot form in the league this season, amassing all 18 points from their first six games. Pep Guardiola's side defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their previous Premier League game at the Etihad on September 23.

Wolves, meanwhile, are languishing in the 16th spot of the league table, having accrued only four points from six games with just one win this season. Lawrenson has predicted yet another hapless afternoon for Gary O'Neil's men when they square off against the mighty Cityzens.

In his prediction for Paddy Power, Lawrenson wrote:

"Wolves can’t get a win, can they? They just cant get over the line and had to hold on against Luton. Manchester City will dispatch them easily."

It is worth noting that City will enter the contest on the back of a defeat as they were stunned by Newcastle United (1-0) in the Carabao Cup third round. Guardiola, though, fielded a second-string lineup for the cup game, resting a host of superstar players.

Wolves had their own misfortune in the cup game midweek, succumbing to a 3-2 defeat against Championship outfit Ipswich Town after leading 2-0.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided injury updates ahead of the Wolves clash

Heading into the Premier League game against Wolves, Manchester City are without many of their crucial first-team players. John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva are among the notable absentees for City.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Pep Guardiola revealed that neither of the trio will be available for the Wolves clash. The Spaniard, though, said that Stones is nearing match fitness, saying (via press conference)

"John [Stones] is not ready. Kevin [De Bruyne] is not ready... Bernardo is not okay. I think the rest are fine. [John Stones] is better, much better. He feels really good. He is training alone but maybe next week or after Leipzig, he will start."

Stones hasn't been a part of Manchester City's side for the last nine games due to a muscle injury he picked up in pre-season. Silva, on the other hand, suffered a blow during the UEFA Champions League showdown against Red Star Belgrade.

De Bruyne, though, is not expected to be back anytime soon and could be out for as long as four months due to a hamstring issue.