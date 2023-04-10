"Will drop more points" - Gary Neville makes confident Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Gary Neville has remained firm on his opinion that Manchester City will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title by the end of the season. This comes after the Gunners dropped points against Liverpool on Sunday (April 9) by securing a 2-2 draw despite being 2-0 up at one point.

Neville stated that the title race between the two sides is far from done. He believes that both sides will have a few hiccups between now and the end of the season. The former player-turned-pundit, however, feels that Mikel Arteta's side will drop more points than their rivals Manchester City, which will see the defending champions pip them to the trophy.

Speaking on his Gary Neville Podcast (via the Metro), the former Manchester United defender said the following:

"This game was absolutely wonderful and we’ve got six more weeks left of this. I have thought all the way through that Man City would just edge it. I haven’t changed my opinion after today or even altered it slightly because I still think there will be points dropped from each side, but I think Arsenal will drop more points."

It is worth mentioning that Arsenal and Manchester City are due to face one another in the Premier League later this season. The game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (April 26) at the Etihad Stadium in what will be a title showdown.

Gary Neville then went on to discuss the Gunners' difficult run of games in the coming months:

"They go to Man City, Newcastle, West Ham, they’re all difficult games. City have got some difficult ones too and there will be a lot more moments where Arsenal feel like the whole world is watching them."

Manchester City do have a game in hand over league-leaders Arsenal

Despite dropping points at Anfield, Arsenal are still at the top of the Premier League standings. At the time of writing, the Gunners have amassed 73 points from 30 matches and are six points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side, however, still have a game in hand over their title rivals. Should they win their game in hand, they can reduce the deficit to just three points. This ultimately increases the importance of the game between the two sides later this month.

It is also worth pointing out that Manchester City also possess a superior goal difference compared to the North London outfit.

