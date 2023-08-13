"Will be encouraged with that" - Roy Keane makes claim as Chelsea play out 1-1 draw against Liverpool

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Chelsea will be the happier side after their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13.

The Blues hosted the Reds in their first game of the 2023-24 Premier League season. It also marked Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive game in charge of the club.

However, the hosts got off to a poor start as Luis Diaz scored for Liverpool in the 18th minute. Mohamed Salah put the ball in the net in the 31st minute but the goal was chalked off for offside.

Chelsea then bounced back, scoring via Axel Disasi in the 37th minute. Ben Chilwell then had a goal disallowed for offside in the 40th minute. Both teams created some good opportunities in the second half but were unable to secure a victory.

After the game, Keane shared his thoughts on Sky Sports, saying:

"Chelsea will be the happier of the two sides, particularly after the poor start they had. It looked like two average teams in the second half, but Chelsea with their new signings, Pochettino will be encouraged with that."

The Blues maintained 65% possession in the game. They made 10 attempts on goal in comparison to Liverpool's 13 but had more shots on target that the Reds (4-1).

Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's draw against Liverpool

The Argentine manager acknowledged that his side were pinned down by the Reds' pressing and made some mistakes. However, he hailed Chelsea's comeback and also shared his thoughts on the result.

Mauricio Pochettino told Sky Sports:

"It was difficult for us at the beginning as Liverpool were full of energy and they press really well. We made some mistakes and we were a little bit lucky we didn't concede a second goal as then the game would've been very different."

He added:

"After that, the team reacted very well and we started to dominate. We did better in the second half and created chances. I think we only conceded one shot on target and it was a goal. Against a team like Liverpool, you have to be pleased. It's only the beginning so this is the minimum standard."

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season and sacked two permanent managers. There was certainly a need for improvement and Pochettino's first game in charge has arguably shown good signs of progress.

They will hope to build on that when they next face West Ham United away on Sunday, August 20.