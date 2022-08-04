"Will not be enough for his left leg" - Jose Enrique provides hilarious response to Barcelona's reported interest in Liverpool superstar

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has responded to a report about Barcelona's interest in signing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. As per TotalFutbolCF (via Empire of the Kop), the Blaugrana are interested in signing the 23-year-old for £66.9 million next summer.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the most impactful attacking right-backs in the game. The Englishman broke the Premier League record for most assists in a season by a defender, providing 13 in the 2019-20 season.

He also scored four goals that season to help Liverpool win the competition. Alexander-Arnold ranks fifth on the all-time list for assists (45) by a defender in the Premier League.

Enrique feels the Blaugrana's reported valuation for Alexander-Arnold is too less. He responded to Empire of the Kop's tweet:

"I will say it will not be enough for his left leg (laughing emoji)."

Barcelona are short at the right-back position, as they only have Sergino Dest. They re-signed Dani Alves last season after Xavi's appointment as manager but let the Brazilian leave this summer. The Blaugrana are interested in signing Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

Hence, they could look to strengthen the position next summer, having already spent a fair amount in the current window. They've signed five players so far for €153 million.

The Blaugrana have signed Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, with the latter two joining on free transfers.

Barcelona and Liverpool interested in Benjamin Sesko

According to Fichajes.net, Liverpool and Barcelona are two of seven clubs interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The 19-year-old impressed with his performances for the Austrian club last season, contributing ten goals and seven assists in 36 games across competitions. He has garnered interest from many European clubs, including Barcelona and Liverpool.

Both clubs have already signed a striker this summer but could add Sesko to their ranks. The Merseysiders signed Darwin Nunez, while the Blaugrana signed Lewandowski.

Jurgen Klopp's side saw Sesko's ability first hand when he scored in Salzburg's 1-1 draw against the reds in a pre-season friendly this summer.

However, they'll have to compete against Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the Slovenian's signature. Salzburg have put a price tag of £55 million on Sesko.

