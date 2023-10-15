Will Erik ten Hag get sacked at Manchester United after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completes 25% take over? Journalist provides big update 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's job is secure despite the club's recent poor form amid reports of a partial takeover by INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein and Laurie Whitwell.

United's owners, the Glazers, announced that they are looking for outside investment into the club in November 2022. They received and rejected bids from multiple investors, including Ratcliffe, who had an initial proposal shot down by the club.

Qatari politician Sheikh Jassim, the other major party interested in purchasing United, made an offer worth almost double the club's $3.5 billion market valuation to purchase 100% of Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sheikh Jassim was willing to commit a further $1.5 billion investment to finance new stadium plans, new training facilities, and projects for the development of the community. However, his bid was rejected by the Glazers and he recently withdrew from the race.

The British billionaire is reportedly ready to buy an initial minority stake in the club worth 25% and is looking for sporting control and future majority ownership as well. As per Romano, the club's board will be voting in the coming days on whether to accept the offer.

These reports over potential ownership changes have sprouted doubts about whether Ten Hag's job is secure, given the club's poor form this season. However, the report in The Athletic states that Ten Hag's job is secure even if Ratcliffe completes the partial takeover. Other parts of the United's footballing structure could be under review, as the Englishman is reportedly keen on a sporting overhaul.

Manchester United are tenth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

"He’s mentally very strong" - Former Manchester United star urges club to sign Premier League striker

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has advised his former club to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. The Frenchman believes the Red Devils need to bring in reinforcements in that position.

Toney is currently serving a suspension after breaching gambling regulations and hasn't featured in the 2023-24 season so far. The England international has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

Saha lavished praise on the striker for his adaptability and mental strength, making him a perfect option for United, according to the Frenchman. The former Manchester United star said (via Metro):

"Ivan can adapt to any team. He’s mentally very strong, so I’m confident that he will make the right decision for himself. He can play in any team because of how strong and technically gifted he is. Ivan’s also very mobile and has the right formula you need to play as a striker for any club."

He added:

"Manchester United certainly need more options up front as all the top clubs have various options to choose from. All we know is that a lot of teams will be interested in signing him in January and I’m sure he would be a key player at a big club rather than just being another member of the squad."

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will pursue the English forward.