Will Erik ten Hag give Jadon Sancho another chance if the Manchester United star apologizes? Journalist provides surprise behind-the-scenes update 

According to Daily Mirror chief football writer Simon Mullock, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho no longer has a future at the club even if he apologizes to Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has been excluded from Manchester United's matchday squad in nine consecutive games after he took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse ten Hag of lying to the media.

The Dutch tactician subsequently banished the 24-year-old from the senior team dressing room until he formally apologized to the coaches and players at the club. However, Sancho opted to not do so and it now appears his future at Old Trafford is over, even if he changes his mind now.

Ten Hag reportedly feels that the club needs to prepare an exit strategy for Sancho in the January transfer window in an attempt to recoup the £73 million they spent on him in 2021.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Sancho on loan until the end of the season. The England international's stint at Manchester United has been largely unsuccessful, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 82 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes players were motivated after tragic loss of Sir Bobby Charlton during Sheffield United win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his side were extra motivated to win after football icon Sir Bobby Charlton sadly passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday (October 21).

The Red Devils faced Sheffield United in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Saturday, securing a narrow 2-1 win. Scott McTominay gave the away side the lead in the 28th minute but was unfortunate to concede a penalty just six minutes later after he handled the ball inside the box.

Oli McBurnie made no mistake from the spot to level the scores. Manchester United dominated possession for the remainder of the game and Diogo Dalot scored a sensational winner from distance in the 77th minute to secure all three points.

Ten Hag said to BBC Sport (via United in Focus):

“Of course, we are very sad and our thoughts are with his family and especially his wife Lady Norma, his children and his grandchildren,” said Ten Hag. “It is a legend, a giant passing away. His achievements are so immense and huge. It is global, not only in England; you see the facts he achieved is incredible."

He added:

“All the games; his titles, his trophies, the contribution he had with his goals. I never had the honour to meet him but I heard, despite all his trophies and games, he was so humble. A big personality and an example for all of us as a footballer and also in society and globally. It was an extra motivation, absolutely.”

Manchester United are now eighth in the league standings with 15 points from nine games, six points behind leaders Manchester City.