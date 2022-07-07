"Will he ever come back? No idea" - Club CEO confirms ex-Chelsea midfielder has bizarrely gone AWOL

Chelsea flop Charly Musonda has bizarrely gone AWOL at his new club Zulte Waregem. The Belgian side initially claimed that it was a family issue and he would return, but have now admitted they have 'no idea' where he is.

Musonda drew his decade-long Chelsea stint to a close this summer after leaving Stamford Bridge upon the expiration of his contract. He barely got a chance at the club, though, spending much of his senior career away from west London with loan spells at Real Betis, Celtic and Vitesse.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Chelsea flop Charly Musonda bizarrely goes AWOL at new club Zulte Waregem as he 'mysteriously disappears for weeks' after earning a deal with the Belgian side...



Zulte admit to having 'no idea where he is'



[Daily Mail]



🤯🤯🤯 Chelsea flop Charly Musonda bizarrely goes AWOL at new club Zulte Waregem as he 'mysteriously disappears for weeks' after earning a deal with the Belgian side... Zulte admit to having 'no idea where he is'[Daily Mail]🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/vCrvXVgcxW

Waregem signed him on a free transfer following his release. Musonda also impressed in training and a trial match. The winger, however, failed to report to training after the contract offer, and Waregem have no clue where he is.

The club's chief executive, Eddy Cordier, revealed that Musonda hasn't been in contact with anyone at the club.

Cordier said (via SPORTBible):

"When will Charly Musonda return to training? I don't know. Will he ever come back? No idea.

"I don't know whether we will pull the plug on him because he hasn't been in since he trained a couple of weeks ago and there has been no contact.

"It's more important that we concentrate on the group of players who are here at the club for pre-season."

Musonda made only seven appearances for Chelsea's senior team, assisting twice and scoring once - against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup in September 2017.

Chelsea eyeing a squad revamp under new management

The 2022-23 season will be Chelsea's first post the Roman Abramovich era. Following a disappointing end to their 2021-22 season, the Blues are eyeing a squad revamp.

Senior players like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left the club, and Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on loan, while a few more stars may follow suit.

In terms of arrivals, though, the club is yet to confirm any, but have been linked with a host of players, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

After failing to win any trophy at the business end of last season, Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to bounce back and perhaps even end their five-year drought in the Premier League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far