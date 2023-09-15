"Will be the favourites" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for PL fixture between Wolves and Liverpool

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Liverpool to secure a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) in their Premier League encounter on Saturday (16 September).

The Reds have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, amassing 10 points in four games which included a heroic 2-1 win against Newcastle United despite being a man down. Wolves, meanwhile, sit 15th in the table with three points.

Berbatov believes the Reds will be good enough to keep a clean sheet away from home despite Virgil van Dijk. He was handed a one-game extended ban and a £100,000 fine for improper conduct after being sent off against Newcastle.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker, who is currently an ambassador for Betfair, wrote (h/t Metro):

"Wolves are not doing so well at the moment. Liverpool will be the favourites, and I can’t argue with that, although Van Dijk still being suspended may be a problem. I think his suspension is ridiculous- the referee should speak to the players.

"Without speaking to them, you will just make the players angry, particularly the big ones. Just talk to him calmly, explain the decision and he will respect the decision. You must express what the player did wrong. I do think Liverpool will beat Wolves though. Prediction: 0-2."

Liverpool lost this fixture 3-0 at Molineux in February this year. That continues to be Wolves' only win against the Reds in their last 11 meetings across competitions, with only one game ending in a draw.

Jurgen Klopp gives update on Liverpool star's hamstring injury ahead of Wolves clash

Virgil van Dijk isn't going to be Liverpool's only major absence against Wolves. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also sidelined for the game with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old picked up a knock in the latter stages of Liverpool's 3-0 league win against Aston Villa on 3 September. As a result, he was forced to miss England's fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland this month.

There was a feeling that Alexander-Arnold would not be ready in time to face Wolves this weekend. Jurgen Klopp has now provided a confirmation on the matter. He said at his pre-match press conference (h/t Liverpool Echo);

"He [Trent] is not available. We knew that before. He didn't train with the team. It's not the worst hamstring injury but it's a hamstring injury. We hope he can start, because he's running already, ball work early next week."

Alexander-Arnold's importance to the Reds side cannot be overstated. He was made the club's vice-captain this summer and has started in all four of their league games so far this season. Joe Gomez could occupy the right-back spot in his absence.