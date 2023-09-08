Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk speaks out as FA dish out punishment for his behaviour after red card in game against Newcastle

Virgil van Dijk has sent a message after an independent Regulatory Commission charged him with improper conduct in Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 league win against Newcastle United on 27 August.

The Reds went down to 10 men in the middle of the first half after Van Dijk was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak just outside the box. The Swedish striker could have had a goal-scoring chance if he wasn't tackled by the Reds skipper.

The on-field call was reviewed by VAR and the decision wasn't overturned. Once it was confirmed that Van Dijk had to walk to the tunnel, he reacted angrily towards referee John Brooks and later, the fourth official, as he walked back.

The initial ban was supposed to be for one game, which he served in Liverpool's 3-0 league win against Aston Villa earlier this month. But that has now been extended by another game and he has also been fined £100,000 fine.

Van Dijk has accepted the punishment handed out to him. He wrote on his Instagram story (h/t Liverpool Echo):

"Following the announcement today, I'd just like to make [it] clear [that] I totally accept the panel's decision. It was the first red card of my Liverpool career and I let my frustrations get the better of me, in an intense and heated moment.

"I apologised immediately after the game to the match officials and take full responsibility. Time to move forward now. I will continue supporting the team in every way I can."

Van Dijk will miss the Reds' trip to the Molineux when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on 16 September.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk helps the Netherlands to comfortable win

Virgil van Dijk captained the Netherlands to a comfortable 3-0 UEFA Euros 2026 qualifier win over Greece on Thursday (7 September).

The 32-year-old played the full 90 minutes as goals from Martin de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst were enough to hand the hosts a commanding win. They will now face the Republic of Ireland on the road on 10 September.

The Oranje are second in Group B with six points from three games, with France leading the table with 15 points from five matches. It will be the last game for Van Dijk with the Netherlands before he returns to the AXA Training Centre this month.

Van Dijk will miss Liverpool's clash against Wolves but is expected to captain his team when they take on LASK in the UEFA Europa League group stages on 21 September.