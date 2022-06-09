"Will feel like a fish in water" - Ex-coach suggests 22-year-old with 'tremendous' potential would succeed at Liverpool 

Darwin Nunez' ex-coach Jose Gomes believes the player will seamlessly fit into the current Liverpool squad if and when the Benfica striker agrees on a deal.
After his brilliant last season with Benfica, the Premier League club are leading in the race to poach the magnificent 22-year-old striker from the Portuguese club.
Liverpool's interest in the Uruguayan national surfaced after Sadio Mane was reported to be pushing for a possible exit from the Premier League club. The 30-year-old Senegalese striker joined the Reds in 2016 and has won multiple trophies as their leading goalscorer.
Mane has scored 120 goals and assisted 48 in the 269 matches he has played for the Premier League side. However, his future at Anfield remains unclear after uncertainties over the new contract.
Meanwhile, Benfica's Darwin Nunez scored 34 goals in the recently concluded season across different tournaments, making his name a hot prospect in the summer transfer window.
Amongst the behemoths lining up to poach the 22-year-old striker, Liverpool are said to be the frontrunners. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the EPL club have officially bid for £68 million for Nunez, and that fee could rise to as high as £85m in the future.
Speaking about Nunez's strengths and how he would fit into Klopp's system, the former Almeria manager said via The Mirror:
“(He is) Physically very powerful and with tremendous potential. He is an athlete of 1.90 metres and with tremendous speed. The speed he has allows the team where he plays to reach the opposing goal very easily. Not only for the coach himself, who is a motivator and an enthusiast but also for the style of play he advocates.''
He added:
“Klopp likes to play looking for spaces in the back of the opposing defensive lines, which means that we can say that Darwin will feel like a fish in water, because speed and quick attack are characteristics that he favours.”
Darwin Nunez's preference to play in Champions League puts Liverpool ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign him
ESPM journalist Rob Dawson revealed Darwin Nunez's preference to compete in the Champions League has put Liverpool ahead of their arch-rivals Manchester United in poaching the Uruguayan national from Benfica this summer.
The 22-year-old striker is on the radar of both the Premier League teams in a bid to strengthen their striking capabilities.
Manchester United crashed out of the pre-quarterfinals after losing to Atletico Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League. The Red Devils also missed out on a chance to qualify for the next UCL tournament after finishing sixth in the EPL table last season.