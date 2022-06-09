"Will feel like a fish in water" - Ex-coach suggests 22-year-old with 'tremendous' potential would succeed at Liverpool 

Darwin Nunez' ex-coach Jose Gomes believes the player will seamlessly fit into the current Liverpool squad if and when the Benfica striker agrees on a deal.

After his brilliant last season with Benfica, the Premier League club are leading in the race to poach the magnificent 22-year-old striker from the Portuguese club.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch BREAKING: Liverpool are prepared to offer Darwin Nunez a five year contract. They are waiting on Benfica's final decision. @FabrizioRomano] BREAKING: Liverpool are prepared to offer Darwin Nunez a five year contract. They are waiting on Benfica's final decision. #awlive 🚨 BREAKING: Liverpool are prepared to offer Darwin Nunez a five year contract. They are waiting on Benfica's final decision. #awlive [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/Cm3sCA75Jt

Liverpool's interest in the Uruguayan national surfaced after Sadio Mane was reported to be pushing for a possible exit from the Premier League club. The 30-year-old Senegalese striker joined the Reds in 2016 and has won multiple trophies as their leading goalscorer.

Mane has scored 120 goals and assisted 48 in the 269 matches he has played for the Premier League side. However, his future at Anfield remains unclear after uncertainties over the new contract.

Meanwhile, Benfica's Darwin Nunez scored 34 goals in the recently concluded season across different tournaments, making his name a hot prospect in the summer transfer window.

Amongst the behemoths lining up to poach the 22-year-old striker, Liverpool are said to be the frontrunners. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the EPL club have officially bid for £68 million for Nunez, and that fee could rise to as high as £85m in the future.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Both clubs guarantee they have no intention to enter into bidding war. Liverpool are planning to prepare an opening, verbal bid for Darwin Núñez to test water with Benfica. Proposal could be around €80m with add-ons. Manchester United also in contact with Núñez’s agent.Both clubs guarantee they have no intention to enter into bidding war. Liverpool are planning to prepare an opening, verbal bid for Darwin Núñez to test water with Benfica. Proposal could be around €80m with add-ons. Manchester United also in contact with Núñez’s agent. 🇺🇾 #LFCBoth clubs guarantee they have no intention to enter into bidding war. https://t.co/pH559Xnpuy

Speaking about Nunez's strengths and how he would fit into Klopp's system, the former Almeria manager said via The Mirror:

“(He is) Physically very powerful and with tremendous potential. He is an athlete of 1.90 metres and with tremendous speed. The speed he has allows the team where he plays to reach the opposing goal very easily. Not only for the coach himself, who is a motivator and an enthusiast but also for the style of play he advocates.''

He added:

“Klopp likes to play looking for spaces in the back of the opposing defensive lines, which means that we can say that Darwin will feel like a fish in water, because speed and quick attack are characteristics that he favours.”

Darwin Nunez's preference to play in Champions League puts Liverpool ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign him

ESPM journalist Rob Dawson revealed Darwin Nunez's preference to compete in the Champions League has put Liverpool ahead of their arch-rivals Manchester United in poaching the Uruguayan national from Benfica this summer.

The 22-year-old striker is on the radar of both the Premier League teams in a bid to strengthen their striking capabilities.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Darwin Nunez is keen for regular Champions League football which would put Liverpool ahead in the race but #mufc believe there is a chance he could be convinced to move to Old Trafford. [ @RobDawsonESPN 🗞 Darwin Nunez is keen for regular Champions League football which would put Liverpool ahead in the race but #mufc believe there is a chance he could be convinced to move to Old Trafford. [@RobDawsonESPN]

Manchester United crashed out of the pre-quarterfinals after losing to Atletico Madrid in the 2021-22 Champions League. The Red Devils also missed out on a chance to qualify for the next UCL tournament after finishing sixth in the EPL table last season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far