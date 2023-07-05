"Will feel like watching Hardy Boyz go from WWE to TNA" – Fans react as Al Ahli look to reunite Liverpool legends Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane

With reports emerging about Al Ahli being interested in reuniting Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, fans have expressed their opinions about the possibility of the iconic Liverpool link-up.

Taking to Twitter, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated that the Saudi Arabian side is keen to snap up Mane from Bayern Munich. He wrote:

"Understand Saudi clubs are pushing to sign Sadio Mane from Bayern. Told Al Ahli are insisting in the last few days as they want to reunite Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. There's interest also from other clubs but still waiting to hear for player's intention."

Following the report, fans took to social media to express their views:

Jordan Patu @Jordan_Patu Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Sadio Mane is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, with Al Ahli hoping to reunite the winger with Roberto Firmino. [



What a story that would be x 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Sadio Mane is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, with Al Ahli hoping to reunite the winger with Roberto Firmino. [ @FabrizioRomano What a story that would be 🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Sadio Mane is attracting interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, with Al Ahli hoping to reunite the winger with Roberto Firmino. [@FabrizioRomano]What a story that would be 🇸🇳 x 🇧🇷 ❤️ https://t.co/XGaG7BIZrz This will feel like watching The Hardy Boyz go from WWE to TNA Impact twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/s… This will feel like watching The Hardy Boyz go from WWE to TNA Impact twitter.com/AnfieldWatch/s…

Paul Soh MusicHavenSG, Anthony Chopin @MusicHavenSG @AnfieldWatch

That's why we need state ownership rather than being ran by this bunch of crap owners. @FabrizioRomano Whoever is trying to reunite them both is an LFC fan, must be.That's why we need state ownership rather than being ran by this bunch of crap owners. @AnfieldWatch @FabrizioRomano Whoever is trying to reunite them both is an LFC fan, must be.That's why we need state ownership rather than being ran by this bunch of crap owners.

Moi @CFCMoi5 @AnfieldWatch @FabrizioRomano We need to see them together. It's so good for football @AnfieldWatch @FabrizioRomano We need to see them together. It's so good for football

Firmino, 31, completed a Bosman move to Al Ahli on Wednesday (July 5) following the end of his deal at Liverpool. He spent eight seasons at Anfield, registering 111 goals and 79 assists in 362 appearances.

A right-footed pressing forward, the Brazilian has signed a three-year contract and is set to team up with Edouard Mendy at the Saudi outfit.

Mane, on the other hand, played alongside Firmino at Jurgen Klopp's side for six seasons from 2016 to 2022. He scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances, lifting six trophies together.

Due to his lacklustre performances last campaign, the 31-year-old has emerged as a potential player to leave Bayern Munich this summer. The Bavarians signed him to replace Robert Lewandowski but Mane returned with only 12 goals and six assists in 38 games for the Bundesliga giants.

Yaya Toure says he requested Manchester City to sign ex-Liverpool star from PL club

Speaking on Match of the Day Africa, Yaya Toure revealed that he had asked his former team to sign ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane. He said:

"I always wanted to play with him. When I was at City, at the time when he was at Southampton, I highly regarded him, and I was asking some of my superiors to sign him. But in the end, it just didn't happen. After that, Klopp had the eyes to get him, and now look, what he did for Liverpool. He was brilliant. I like him."

Toure also lauded Mane for his work outside of football. He continued:

"The way he deals with things smoothly and the support he gives back to his people in his country is incredible. Some days, I get mad when I read media about him and a journalist will ask him, 'Why don't you have a Ferrari', and he says, 'No, I don't need it. I prefer to have a normal car'. Two months later we see him. He's been doing things back in his home country. He's a big example."

During his two-year spell at Southampton, the Senegalese registered 25 goals and 14 assists in 75 games across competitions. Following his performances at the St. Mary's Stadium, he secured a £34 million permanent transfer to Liverpool ahead of the 2016-17 campaign.

So far, Mane has scored just 12 goals in 38 games for Bayern Munich.

Poll : 0 votes